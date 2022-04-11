The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Austrian Chancellor visits Putin, as Russia destroys Slovakia’s S-300
The Duran: Episode 1258
Why dont the Germans shut the tap, since it is all out war Alex? Perhaps because the all out war camp is only one vocal side of the aisle and they are bound to be in the descendent at some point. Apart from rubles in the Moscow coffers the more neutral Europeans may well be in charge as economies are trashed in the West. If they shut the tap then the US will win because Europe will be forced to beg for LNG scraps.and bridges will be burned. The West is doubling down but they can’t do that to infinity.… Read more »
I am of the opinion that Russia should turn the gas off, if Putin want’s to be able to stop the West, the trashing of their economy is surely one of the best ways, trash it so badly, that it would take a decade to get back to viability. Why let the US/UK/EU call the tune.
All those fabricated manipulative phony BS “Deep-Fake” Studies-Polls-Stats are used all over the EU to facilitate and push for policies to systematic BS Gaslight Deceive Lie and Mislead the pesky population. Under the Merkel-Regime it was their go-to method and Finland is one another recent evil-minded exampel they produce that phony NATO poll and claim now No referendum what so ever needed to avoid any form of “Democracy” at all. Full blown Fascism.
Russia has played fair all round. They contracted the delivery of oil and gas. These contracts run out soon by maybe August. It begs the question if Russia were to renew contracts. The Germans can see the consequences. The German industry and public can then work out that the blame rests with their government. The government has hit Russia with crippling sanctions but they have been noble enough to adhere to their contracts.
Russia renewing their contracts would show weakness. Not renewing their contract would display Russian Integrity and Strength. That is what Germans Emmisary Austria was out to speak privately to Putin was all about I guess..