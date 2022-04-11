The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Le Pen and Macron to face off in second round of French elections
The Duran: Episode 1257
The ironies of the globalist fascists calling Le Pen the far right.