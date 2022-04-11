The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Brittle Win for Macron in French Election 1st Round Points to Tough Race for 2nd Round
2022 French presidential election – Wikipedia
← 2017 10 April 2022 (first round)24 April 2022 (second round) 2027 → Opinion polls Registered 48,803,175[1] Turnout 74.76% as of 02:00 (UTC +2)[2] Reporting as of 00:02:00 UTC+1:00 [3] A map of the results of the French presidential election by region and department (first round) The first round of the 2022 French presidential election was held on 10 April 2022.
1981 French presidential election – Wikipedia
The 1981 French presidential election took place on 10 May 1981. François Mitterrand defeated incumbent president, Valery Giscard d’Estaing to become the first Socialist president of the Fifth Republic. In the first round of voting on 26 April 1981, a political spectrum of ten candidates stood for election, and the leading two candidates – Mitterrand and Valéry Giscard d’Estaing – advanced to a second round.
France has not had a French President for many decades. The Ministries are similarly stacked, using nepotistic methods, by generally foreign names.
Give France a chance! Elect LePen, who has been defrauded of at least one election and possibly two, by the Rothschild interlopers.
Give France a chance!