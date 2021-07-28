in Latest, Video

Aussie Protesters Show Courage Peacefully Overpowering The Police!

Stand up for freedom and join the protests

This is what REALLY happened at the Rally For Freedom in Melbourne

Forget the fake news; WATCH & SHARE what really happened On Saturday, Melbourne saw its largest lockdown protest yet. Did it really take a fifth lockdown to finally wake people up? Before the protest kicked off, Victoria Police assembled at Flinders Street Station, including some on horseback, and aggressively questioned and cautioned everyone passing through the area.

source

Mass disobedience is how we need to show the elites they do not rule.  Use cash.  Stop using things that they can use to control you. Don’t expect them to roll over easily this is only the beginning.

