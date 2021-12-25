in Latest, Video

Assassination of Archduke leads to July Crisis

Antonpan
Antonpan
December 26, 2021

It was not only Italy which ‘defected’ from the Triple Alliance, but also Romania. Romania was secretly in the Central Powers Alliance and the Germans counted on her joining the attack against Russia, completely misreading the real sentiments of the Romanians, which were uniformly anti-Austro-Hungary and Francophile. On the other hand, signs of a rapprochement with Russia, following the enhanced international position of Romania after the second Balcanic War, were clearly alarming the Central Powers. In June 1914 the Imperial Family payed an ‘impromptu’ visit to Constanta and rumors were that the real reason was the project of Princess Marie… Read more »

Sonya Fay McKenzie
Sonya Fay McKenzie
Reply to  Antonpan
December 27, 2021

Good comments

Sonya Fay McKenzie
Sonya Fay McKenzie
December 27, 2021
