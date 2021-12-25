Vietnam War Mythology

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

It is difficult to discuss the Vietnam War since most Americans have been misled by myths. These are so common that they appear in documentaries about the war. As a result, many Americans become angry when facts are presented.

“The Two Vietnams 1954-65”; Encyclopedia Britannica; https://www.britannica.com/place/Vietnam/The-two-Vietnams-1954-65

“The Viet-Nam Demarcation Line is not an international boundary in the traditional sense; rather it is a provisional military demarcation line. As such, it should never be shown on official maps by the standard symbol for an international boundary.” US State Department; September 10, 1962; http://library.law.fsu.edu/Digital-Collections/LimitsinSeas/pdf/ibs019.pdf

