AOC proves she is just a performance artist with no serious values!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Glenn Greenwald

Original Rumble video: https://rumble.com/vmw3nn-two-questio…On this episode of SYSTEM UPDATE: The Democratic Congresswoman from New York previously condemned former Tulsi Gabbard’s “present” vote as an abdication of the duties of political leadership, arguing that a member of Congress should always vote “yes” or “no.” Why does she arrogate to herself the right to do this? And why did she previously vote “present” on $2 billion more in Capitol Police spending?

