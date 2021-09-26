Sneaking In Dangerous New Legislation To Change Banking As We Know It While We They Think We Are Not Watching!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Mark Moss

“COME JOIN ME LIVE @ SURVIVING THE GREAT RESET – 15 of the top experts sharing What to Expect & What To Do, to survive what’s coming!! https://go.1markmoss.com/Miami

*Dangerous New Proposal To Change Banking As We Know It

*While most people are distracted over by the Pandemic, Lockdowns, and Mandates. Or Afghanistan, Elections, and what Texas is doing. The US Government is quietly trying to sneak in some new legislation that will fundamentally change the entire banking and financial system as we know it today. And this has a massive impact on you, your privacy, and your money.

In this video, I will explain:-

1. what this new piece of legislation is

2. how earlier test’s of these new measures, had horrible and disastrous outcomes

3. what effects this will have on your money, your privacy, and freedom-

4 how this fundamental shift will forever change banking and the financial system

So let’s Go!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report