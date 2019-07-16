AOC And ‘Snot-Nosed Punk’ Chief-Of-Staff Alienating Moderate Democrats, Helping Trump: Rahm Emanuel

Via Zerohedge…

In a recent Maureen Dowd WSJ Op-Ed, Scaling Wokeback Mountain, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “snot-nosed punk” chief-of-staff Saikat Chakrabarti are essentially destroying the Democratic party and handing Republicans a win.

Chakrabarti sent shock waves through the Democratic caucus when he posted a tweet about the border bill comparing moderate and Blue Dog Democrats — some of whom are black — to Southern segregationists in the ’40s. –WSJ

“What votes did you get?” said Emanuel, slamming the 33-year-old Chakrabarti. “You should only be so lucky to learn from somebody like Nancy who has shown incredible courage and who has twice returned the Democratic Party to power.”

“We fought for years to create the majorities to get a Democratic president elected and re-elected, and they’re going to dither it away. They have not decided what’s more important: Do they want to beat Trump or do they want to clear the moderate and centrists out of the party? You really think weakening the speaker is the right strategy to try to get rid of Donald Trump and everything he stands for?” said Emanuel.

Dowd, in turn, called Chakrabarti a “real instigator,” noting that the Justice Democrats co-founder and “former Silicon Valley Bernie Bro assumed he could apply Facebook’s mantra, “Move fast and break things,” to one of the oldest institutions in the country.”

But Congress is not a place where you achieve radical progress — certainly not in divided government. It’s a place where you work at it and work at it and don’t get everything you want. See Also Latest, News Genocidal Roots of the Green New Deal The progressives act as though anyone who dares disagree with them is bad. Not wrong, but bad, guilty of some human failing, some impurity that is a moral evil that justifies their venom. –WSJ

Meanwhile, internal Democratic polls reveal that swing voters are absolutely turned off by AOC and other progressive Democrats.

If the Democratic party continues to fracture as it slides further to the left, Jeb Bush might even have a chance in 2024.