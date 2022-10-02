Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Owned By Republican Latina

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez entered Congress as the youngest female representative ever, many people had high hopes for her. She was not only young but charismatic and stunningly attractive with that long hair, a potential fashion model. Alas, it would soon become clear she would have been better off parading on the catwalk because every time she opened her mouth she would say something stupid, dishonest, or both.

An unabashed champion of illegal immigration, she was humiliated by Tom Homan in front of Congress and the world. When Donald Trump instituted a sane southern border policy she, along with other leading Democrats and most of the mainstream media wept crocodile tears for infants being separated from their parents and for the “kids in cages”. When it came to light that this latter was enacted under the Obama Administration, she and the rest of the circus moved on. At one point she was photographed apparently close to tears looking through a wire fence at this outrage only for her actions to be revealed as a staged photoshoot somewhere far removed from these latter day concentration camps.

When Biden opened the border and so many people rushed through that thousands were literally sleeping under bridges, she had nothing to say.

After the January 6 Capitol riot, she claimed to have been in fear of her life; later it was revealed she was nowhere near this admittedly disgraceful incident. That didn’t stop her sobbing to her Instagram audience that as a “survivor” of sexual assault she had been traumatised. Later, during the protests after the overturning of Roe v Wade, she repeated that lie. If she had been raped at anytime she would have fought back against her attacker, reported him, and there would have been a record of it. Also, now as a Congresswoman, it would be criminally irresponsible for her not to report a rapist, who might attack another woman. In short, Miss Ocasio-Cortez may fill a dress, but she is an empty suit. And plenty of people recognise it.

One person who certainly does is Ana Isabel Martinez who styles herself Republican Latina. A real looker – almost an AOC clone but with a brain – her YouTube channel is devoted to exposing Democrat lies and hypocrisy. On September 30, she uploaded two cuts of a video about the Congresswoman from New York: one in English, the other in Spanish. Alexandria will not be amused.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report