ALEX JONES the author of his own misfortune

On Wednesday, a jury in Connecticut ordered Alex Jones to pay the 15 plaintiffs in his Sandy Hook defamation trial a staggering $965 million. This is the second such judgment Jones has faced; the first was for just over $45 million.

One can argue that these damages are excessive – some have, and that the legal proceedings were a travesty – some have, including of course the man himself, but whose fault is it this happened?

One argument that deserves some attention is that the allegations were so outrageous that no one would believe them. That the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax or that it was a false flag; that Adam Lanza was not the real shooter, that there were two shooters, that the victims never existed! Who could believe such nonsense? Sadly, many people could and many people did. We have grown so used to governments and their servants lying to us that some people will believe anything that goes against an official narrative. Leaving that aside, some people are just gullible.

In 2014, a woman and her lover started an insane story about child sexual abuse and sacrifice in Hampstead, London. A young boy and his sister were coached to make these allegations, including that babies were cooked at a local fast food restaurant then eaten by members of a secret cult. Absurd as these tales were, local parents went through the nightmarish experience of people coming into the area, including from the United States to harass them. This culminated in Sabine McNeill being given a nine year sentence for her targeted campaign, a sentence that was upheld on appeal. Sabine McNeill has a stratospheric IQ, but that didn’t stop her being taken in by this garbage and proselytising it, so yes, however absurd a story, there are people who will believe it and act on it.

The grain of truth in the claims endorsed by Alex Jones is that bad actors, including inside government, will exploit tragedies for their own sinister purposes. The death of George Floyd was both very real and very public; it was exploited by anarchists, so-called anti-racists, and others, as the pretext to cause widespread damage, mayhem and murder. The riots and protests spread to Europe and even Australia.

Those with longer memories will recall the so-called 9/11 Truth Movement. Alex Jones endorsed that too. And before that, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing which killed over a hundred and sixty people. Alex Jones blamed that on the Federal Government, and he wasn’t alone. So yes, he should have known better than to make these same insane claims about the Sandy Hook massacre.

Even allowing for that, he could still have avoided this legal nightmare by going to the families concerned behind the backs of their lawyers and offering them say a quarter of a million dollars apiece in cash to drop the action. He probably still could through an intermediary, although the price will have gone up, and the legal fees would still run into millions. Instead, he plans to appeal the judgment and awards, a process that will take years.

Alex Jones has a loud voice and a big mouth. It remains to be seen if even this massive blow will shut him up, but whatever happens from now on, he has only himself to blame.

