This was an interesting hearing. One of the most amazing things that happened in this hearing was that everyone in it remained alive. This is because the nature of the Democrat hit-and-run cowardice, considered by them to be “questioning” was childish, vindictive, and quite frankly, expressions of purely demonic evil. Doubtlessly, Attorney General Barr did the right thing by not jumping up from his table and ripping some Democrat Representatives heads off their necks while they still spoke… but! he also displayed some very real anger at times because the Democrats would not allow AG Barr to actually answer their questions. Most of them cut him off as soon as he started to speak, but some others such as Rep. Jeffries, let him answer and then told him what his answer was (and of course, completely not what the attorney general said.)

One of the most stunning sections of the hearing was the playing of a video clip of some of the more peaceful moments of the protests that have been going on. Courtesy of Represtative David Cicilline, (who revealed himself to be an angry gay Democrat fruitcake from Rhode Island), for the first time in my life, I heard a badly looped audio recording of grown men and women sounding like overgrown third graders, singing “Hands up, please don’t shoot me” to the tune of “nanny nanny boo boo.” We show this below. Believe me; only a gay man would offer this pathetic example of a testimony.

I call particular attention to the audio because the video plays for about thirty or forty seconds with this tune playing. However, the audio clip is probably less than seven seconds long and badly re-looped. I am a sound engineer, so I hear this stuff instantly. It was probably not clear to anyone in the Committee that this was engineered, out of context and fake, but it was definitely so to me.

Consider this, folks. This is America on display to the world. And these same people say Russia is the problem?

We continue here to see a deeply radical split in the political parties of the United States. Now, granted, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is also able to do this awful sort of “cornering” style questioning. I personally think it is very bad form regardless of party. However, (perhaps because of bias, but perhaps not!) what the Democrats had on display seemed irrational and demonic in its nature, and I do mean exactly what I said: demonic, as though the demons themselves were there screaming and threatening AG Barr as he presses ahead with his work to bring real justice back to the US system.

There were many gems of pure crazy in this hearing. Let’s list some:

Representative Cedric Richmond (D-Louisiana) saying “”The one thing that you have in common with your two predecessors, both Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions and [acting] Attorney General [Matt] Whitaker, is that when you all came here and brought your top staff, you brought no black people,” Richmond said. “That, sir, is systematic racism…”

One wonders if Cedric has white people in prominent positions in his office staff. He is black, so why not do this? Would not Cedric be demonstrating systemic racism by not doing this?

See for yourself here:

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D. Washington) – losing her temper and yelling at Barr because he was answering her questions with the truth. It didn’t matter what he said. She answered for him, nearly entering a state of hysteria. She apparently doesn’t understand the separation of powers in the US Constitution, and the difference between Federal responsibility and State responsibility to protect citizens.

Representative Ted Lieu (D-California) did cross over into the land of hysteria. Perhaps this is because he is from the land of fruits and nuts. His hysteria was echoed by another California fruitcake – er – representative, Lou Correa, and given that special touch only a woman can offer when Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pennsylvania) came on the scene.

Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida) asked perhaps the only reasoned set of questions: wondering about the replacement of

The Republicans were by contrast, reasonable, fact-based and they allowed AG Barr to answer, sometimes letting him have some time to answer some of the hit-and-run questions that the Dems would not allow. They also were polite, though at times they too, used some of what was going on to grandstand.

This is to be criticized roundly, in my opinion. I am definitely politically a conservative and a major supporter of President Trump, but I still find grandstanding offensive and an appeal to ignorance rather than critical analysis. The fact that “my side” does it reveals how disingenuous politicians can be, even when they appear to agree with our sentiments. It is also intellectually dishonest. Information rarely exists in five-second soundbites. Life is complex and sometimes it takes careful explanation and description to discuss it. This should be happening.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler earned his euphemistic nickname “Jabba the Hutt” today. I do not like calling anybody names. Of course, doing so usually is an indication that the name-caller has lost the argument. However, there is a converse side to this – often, euphemistic nicknames come into being because the people earn them through their actions and behavior.

Fox News covered the hearing of course, and their overview piece, written by Ronn Blitzer and Andrew O’Reilly digs in to some of the other gems. But this one is especially worthy of quoting:

The hearing was also full of tension between Barr and Democratic lawmakers as they fought to speak over one another. The questioning from Reps. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., became particularly heated as kept trying to respond to their comments. “This is a hearing,” Barr said. “I thought I was the one who was supposed to be heard?” Jordan came to Barr’s defense when he questioned Nadler on why he was permitting Democratic lawmakers to interrupt the attorney general and not let him respond to questions. “For months you’ve tried to get the attorney to come,” Jordan told Nadler. “He’s here. Why don’t you let him speak? Why don’t you let him answer the questions?” Jordan continued: “If you want the attorney general to come at least let him answer the accusations made against him…Time after time you refuse to let the attorney general answer the questions posed to him.”

I can say that the behavior of the Democrats was uniformly vile, irrational, enraged, demonic and demonstrative of an absolute refusal to accept information different or counter to the way they wished to see the world in general and the United States and AG Barr and President Trump in particular.

There is a fourth century prophecy that was made manifest today:

“A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad; you are not like us.’” – St Anthony the Great

5 1 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report