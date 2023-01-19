A Double Dose Of UFO

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Last November it was reported here that UFO’s classic No Heavy Pettin’ has been remastered and is to be re-released on January 20. Werewolves Of London is now receiving the same treatment and will be released on March 24. Not to be confused with an earlier song of the same name, this is a double album recorded live at Wolverhampton in 1998 and released the following year. The original was uploaded to YouTube some time ago, but this is a deluxe hard copy version available on vinyl with a gatefold sleeve and CD format. Only You Can Rock Me is currently available as a streamed single.

The double album itself kicks off with Natural Thing and Mother Mary. These and many of the other tracks also appear on Strangers In The Night, one of the finest double live rock albums ever recorded. Werewolves Of London finishes, predictably, with the epic Rock Bottom. The album sees Michael Schenker returning for his third stint with the band, while Simon Wright replaces the time-serving Andy Parker on drums. Sadly, both Paul Raymond and Pete Way have since gone to that great gig in the sky.

There were fears recently that Phil Mogg would be joining them. The only lead vocalist UFO has ever had suffered a heart attack last summer and it is still not confirmed if he and the band will be returning for what was intended to be their final ever tour. Mogg is not only one of rock’s greatest vocalists but a lyricist par excellence. Check out the official UFO website for details, and also their many records – studio and live – on the video hub of the world.

