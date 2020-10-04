in Latest, Video

2020 NBA Finals Are Lowest Rated EVER! Go Woke, Go Broke!

The first game of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat is the worst rated in recorded history, going all the way back to 1994 when the statistic was first reported.  Only 7.41 million people tuned in to watch the game. This is a huge drop from the first game of the 2019 NBA Finals between… (CONTINUE READING / SOURCES: https://bit.ly/3ispzGm)

Anthony Brian Logan

