2018 leaves like a bolt of lightning – literally – for this F-18 pilot [Video]

Pilot of F/A-18 fighter jet stunned as lightning strikes his plane, leaving him visibly shaken and tired, and with damage to the plane.
Seraphim Hanisch

6 hours ago

99 Views

As 2018 leaves the world to be replaced by 2019, reports from early celebration points like Australia noted that heavy thunderstorms and lightning drenched and delayed, or even cancelled the traditionally held New Years’ fireworks displays. But for a Kuwaiti pilot of an F/A-18 Hornet, the experience was much, much more personal.

RT reported on the incident:

The moment when a lightning strike hit an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet was captured on video by a cockpit cam. The jolt has left the pilot visibly shaken and even left markings on the plane’s canopy.

The video posted by a Kuwaiti fighter jet pilot shows his daring experience when the skies scored a direct lightning strike on his plane.

The strike was heard within the cockpit as a loud thump and made the pilot squirm in his seat. The bolt left visible markings on the canopy.

While the pilot has walked away from the freak accident unharmed, the plane has reportedly sustained damage. The extent of it, however, was not immediately known.

Modern planes – both civilian and military – are well prepared for such an unlikely occurrence, designed to withstand a lightning strike without damage to crew, passengers or their own vital systems. An (un)lucky strike on a plane’s soft spot – like a nearly empty fuel tank, full of flammable vapors – can easily result in catastrophe, however.

2019 began its arrival on Planet Earth with celebrations in the Far Eastern countries of Australia and New Zealand, but this year that arrival was heralded by severe thunderstorms following a week of record setting hot weather in the region.

It seems that even the elements point at 2018 as a tumultuous year, which it was, but as this pilot would probably say, there is much to be grateful for.

Palestinian court’s life sentence for American wrongly called “hate”

US Media spins it as Palestinian “hate” without giving the complicated history of this region its full perspective.
Seraphim Hanisch

17 mins ago

January 1, 2019

On December 31, Fox News gave a very pro-Israeli spin by promoting this article as “hate on display.” What happened was that a Palestinian court gave an American with dual Palestinian citizenship a life sentence in prison for “selling land to a Jew.” Here is what the Fox News report said, in part (emphasis added):

An American-Palestinian dual national reportedly was sentenced Monday to life in prison with “hard labor” for trying to sell land to Israelis – extending an incarceration that has already drawn the ire of the U.S. ambassador.

A Palestinian court convicted Issam Akel, who has been held since Oct. 10, of “attempting to sever parts of Palestinian land and annex it to a foreign state,” Reuters reported, citing a judiciary spokesperson.

Palestinians are said to be concerned with land sales in the so-called occupied territories due to alleged fears Israelis will purchase property to further efforts to solidify control of the region.

Akel’s family told Reuters on Monday it was not aware of the verdict or sentence against him. But his plight previously has drawn criticism from U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

A Palestinian judiciary spokesperson told Reuters that Akel’s life sentence also includes “hard labor,” although he can appeal the verdict.

The emboldened sentence contains the core of the problem, though, even though Fox has tried to “hide” this very legitimate claim.

What most Americans do not realize in a clear manner is that the “Palestinian Territories” as such are not distinct from the land that is understood as sovereign territory of Israel. The average American may be led to believe that the two areas are distinct, and that the Palestinians are mad at Israel for Israel having the most and the best land, while the Palestinians are in a terrible area.

But in reality, it is worse than that. The Palestinians have two regions under their jurisdiction, but that jurisdiction gets heavy pressure from Israel, even though both Palestinians and Israelis receive aid from the United States. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Israelis keep starting settlements in Palestinian lands. This is sort of an “invasion by encroachment” that, ironically is also the same sort of subject that gets brought up in the United States concerning its own open southern border.

Source: Wikipedia.com

Although the US gives aid to Palestine, the American government is heavily committed to Israel, despite Israel’s exceedingly bad record of treatment of the Palestinians. In 2011, for example, the US vetoed a draft resolution to condemn all Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories as illegal.

This is the same as if Mexico or Honduras began building settlements in Texas and New Mexico and the Americans in the area could do nothing about it.

At times, various US leaders, like VP Joe Biden, have softly spoken against it, but to date no American leader has simply and unequivocally condemned this practice as just plain wrong.

The level of political resentment between the two sides has been almost constant since 1948 when Israel was carved out of British Palestine and 700,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes, never to be allowed to return. Again, picture this in the USA, where for example, the cities of El Paso and Brownsville get overrun by migrants and the Americans who have lived there for generations suddenly cannot get into their own homes. Not only are their homes not accessible, the migrants live in them now.

The Palestinian situation and response is not any better. With such financial depravity caused by forced eviction, and the hot tempers that are honestly often exacerbated by Islamic ideas of revenge, many Muslim Palestinians consider it honorable to take out their bitter enemies, the Jews, while the Christian Palestinians quietly support the ferocity of the militants because they were wronged, too.

It is probably not a stretch to propose the notion that the strife in this region has been carefully nurtured by the US and even maybe by other powers, for reasons that fill the speculative and often anti-Semitic pages and newspapers in the world. It is certainly an easy bit of incendiary rhetoric to say that having dealings with Jews is like dealing with the devil.

However, the real issue underneath all of this is a refusal to really solve the problem. There is no logistical reason why the problems in Palestine and Israel cannot be solved in a manner mutually beneficial to everyone involved. But this fight is egged on by passion, and to be sure, Fox News’ eye-catching “Hate on Display” was no help at all.

As for the American Palestinian, his actions are easily seen as a betrayal to the beleaguered Palestinian Authority, and his sentence is in response to their territory literally being sold out to a group of people who is illegally squeezing the Palestinians harder and harder. The US use of the new buzzword “hate” is irresponsible here, and it represented a slap in the face of a suffering people, while offering no solution.

 

Serbia unequivocally says “no!” to gas from the West

Serbia and Eastern Europe have been pressed by the United States to buy LNG from them, when Russian gas is local and far less costly.
Seraphim Hanisch

8 hours ago

December 31, 2018

One of the most absurd efforts the United States has engaged in involves a whole lot of gas. Literally. The US wants its allies in Eastern Europe to buy LNG from them, and has even helped build off-loading facilities to accept US LNG tankers coming across the Atlantic. Serbia is one of the countries targeted by the US as a potential customer of its gas.

There is only one problem. Russia has an enormous natural gas supply, and it borders all of Eastern Europe. But for the US, that is not a problem; the problem is… RUSSIA!!!

This is truly an hysterical peak of US foreign policy. Russia has long been known as a reliable supplier of natural gas to countries all throughout Europe, not just former Warsaw Pact countries but even Germany, Greece and Italy.

An upcoming English translation of this program from Russian Channel 1 shows the history of this struggle. However, for anyone who understands Russian, that program is available here. To get English, turn on Auto Translate and choose English, and you will get a pretty good approximation of the Russian language.

This program’s topic was manifested in reality on 30 December, with the announcement from the President of Serbia that they are not interested in buying Western gas at all:

Serbia does not plan to give up Russian gas for more expensive liquefied gas to please the West, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Studio B TV channel on Saturday.

“I will not pay double for liquefied gas to please someone in the West. I will buy cheap gas so that people can live and industry can develop. [This is] not my money, [this is the] people’s money, state money,” Vucic said.

The topic of gas will dominate the agenda of the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Belgrade on January 17. “The main thing for us is to reach an agreement with Russians. We want that, and we will do it,” the Serbian leader noted.

He also said that at the upcoming meeting, the sides will discuss the situation in Kosovo, as well as touch upon the situation in Ukraine and Syria.

Serbian media reported earlier that during Putin visit to Belgrade, the sides plan to sign 20 agreements. The two presidents are expected to discuss the implementation of joint projects in energy, infrastructure and innovation technologies. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that the sides may also sign an agreement on the construction of a nuclear center in Serbia.

As can be seen in the video program, the tug-of-war between Russia and the United States is done here through the issue of energy. But politics cannot pay the bills, and the vastly cheaper price and enhanced reliability of Russian gas sources make it so that the only reason not to buy from Russia is politics. The Serbian president decided not to play that game.

EU Parliament Triggered By Patriarchy; Urges “Gender Neutral” Language

The term “businessman” or “businesswoman” are now out, according to the guidelines – which recommends “businessperson.” 

9 hours ago

December 31, 2018

Via Zerohedge

EU Parliament has progressed down the wormhole of diversity and emerged with a new mandate; MEPs are now encouraged to use gender-neutral language so as not to offend esteemed non-male colleagues, as reported by The Telegraph.

According to a guidebook sent to members of parliament, words such as “mankind” and “manpower” are to be replaced with gender-neutral terms such as “humanity” and “staff.”

Officials and MEPs in the parliament, which has seats in Brussels and Strasbourg, have been sent a guidebook on using gender-neutral language in communications, EU legislation and interpretation. It calls on them to avoid the “generic use of man”.  

Gender-neutral or gender-inclusive language is more than a matter of political correctness,” the guidebook reads, “Language powerfully reflects and influences attitudes, behaviour and perceptions.”

“Political leaders” should be preferred to “statesmen” and items should be called “artificial” or “synthetic” rather than “man-made”. –Telegraph

The term “businessman” or “businesswoman” are now out, according to the guidelines – which recommends “businessperson.”

The guidebook notes that while the new language isn’t “binding,” it is recommended.

“The use in many languages of the word ‘man’ in a wide range of idiomatic expressions which refer to both men and women, such as manpower, layman, man-made, statesmen, committee of wise men, should be discouraged,” reads the pamphlet.

“With increased awareness, such expressions can usually be made gender-neutral.”

The parliament’s secretariat described the guidebook’s aim as promoting non-sexist, inclusive and fair language and “aims to avoid phrasings that could be seen as conveying prejudice, discrimination, degrading remarks or implying that a certain gender or social gender represents the norm”. –Telegraph

Lee Rotherham of the Red Cell think tank sums it up: “We should expect as much from an organisation that is so nervous about offending people it puts non-existent bridges on its bank notes,” referring to how euro notes include fake architecture to avoid accusations of favoritism.

Last year European Parliament published a similar pamphlet to help MEPs avoid accusations of sexual harassment – which recommended avoiding pinching or rubbing up against staff.

What’s wrong with these people?

