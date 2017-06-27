US threats to Syria are Israelgate NOT Russiagate

Recent US statements threatening to attack the Syrian government have the mark of Israeli meddling written all over them.

As CNN producers are caught on camera admitting that Russiagate is fake news and with three journalists behind fake Russiagate stories resigning from CNN, one would think that Donald Trump has been greatly vindicated in his claims that Russiagate is a fabrication and that CNN is “very fake news”.

Indeed, he has been vindicated which is why arguments that Trump administration threats to launch further illegal “heavy” attacks on Syria are somehow an attempt to get Russiagate out of the headlines by taking a position which is contrary to Russia’s foreign policy, are largely a canard.

READ MORE: America prepares to attack Syrian government–false flag imminent

The truth of the matter is that Saudi Arabia can scarcely be blamed for the recent threatening statements from the US either. Saudi Arabia and Qatar, both sponsors of anti-Syrian terrorists over the last six years seem to have their hands full with each other at present.

By contrast, over the last three days, Israel has launched two confirmed attacks on Syria and a third attack which remains unconfirmed but likely.

In each case, Israel has struck Syria in the Golan Heights, firing projectiles from behind Israel’s line of occupation in the Syrian Golan Heights, part of which Israel has illegally occupied since 1967. It is pertinent to restate that no country other than Israel recognises the Golan Heights as belonging to any country other than Syria.

With Qatar moving closer to Iran and Saudi Arabia and the UAE busy trying to contain Qatar’s burdening relationship with Iran and its blossoming relationship with Turkey, many Saudi and Qatari proxies in Syria have quietly stepped aside or have begun fighting with each other, thus allowing the Syrian Arab Army to make significant gains against the terrorists which remain in western parts of Syria.

By contrast, Israel which previously neither confirmed nor denied its attacks on Syrian territory is now openly boasting of their attacks on the Golan Heights where Syria is engaged in fights with what remains of al-Qaeda/al-Nusra in south-western Syria.

It is no secret that Israel views the Syrian government as an enemy. Long before al-Qaeda was invented, long before Saudi Arabia had significant geo-political ambitions in the Levant and long before President Bashar al-Assad became President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Israel has been working to undermine Syria through invasion and occupation.

The worst kept secret in the Middle East is that Israel would prefer a Salafist dictatorship in Syria to the current secular Arab Socialist Ba’ath party which has been in power in Damascus since 1963.

An even worst kept secret is that the armed Palestinian faction Hamas and Israel are now on the same side in the Syrian conflict. Each is working to undermine the legitimate government in Syria.

Without Saudi and Qatar to hide behind and with the Syrian Arab Army, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah making significant gains, Israel is the most likely candidate in respect of meddling in US affairs in order to foment a massive American attack on Syria.

As Oliver Stone recently said, while the mainstream media is fussing and fighting over unsubstantiated allegations of Russian meddling in US affairs, Israeli meddling in US affairs, including in US foreign policy ought to be the real scandal that journalists should examine.

The proximity in time of Israel proudly proclaiming its aggressive acts on Syria, launched from occupied Syrian soil no less and the statements threatening Syria coming out of Washington are almost certainly not a coincidence.

It seems that all Israel needs to do is make a phone call in order to change Washington’s policy on a Syrian conflict in which many US commanders have resigned themselves to the fact that it is Russia and Syria, not America or Israel who are dictating the general course of events.

Israel’s influence on these new statements coming from the White House bears scrutiny. Once again, it has nothing to do with Russia.