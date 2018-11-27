Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

Ukraine government places Donbass combat troops on full alert

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko may be ramping up tension to either boost his popularity, or to bypass elections under Martial Law.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

19 hours ago

on

459 Views

The President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, continues to ratchet up tensions, at least he continues to ratchet up the optics of tensions. On November 27, the order went out from the Combined Forces Operation Commander to the combat troops in Donbass to go on full alert. According to TASS:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces units deployed to Donbass have been put on full combat alert, the press center of the so-called “combined forces operation” said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

“In compliance with an order issued by Combined Forces Operation Commander Sergei Nayev, military servicemen have increased vigilance, armed units have been put on full combat alert,” the statement reads.

On Monday, Ukraine’s General Staff ordered to put the country’s Armed Forces on full combat alert.

In addition, a 30-say martial law was declared in the Vinnitsa, Lugansk, Nikolayevsk, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkov, Chernigov, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as in Ukraine’s territorial waters in the Sea of Azov, starting from November 28.

This latest update of a 30 day long martial law period supersedes the sixty day request that initially was reported. However these places are in a half-ring, all in the eastern part of the country, and many areas under sanctions are in regions not allegedly “controlled by Russia”, but are in fact regions where Ukrainian is the majority language.

In addition to the expected move to raise troop alert levels in Donbass (to the far east), the status of Martial Law is getting imposed on almost fifty percent of the country by land area. This status was approved for thirty days, but once in place, it is simple to extend it and extend it.

The Western-leaning EuroMaidan website is trying to characterize this as a preventative move against Russian aggression, based on Ukraine’s allegation that the Russians behaved aggressively in capturing and firing shots at three Ukrainian ships who reportedly entered the Kerch Strait without forewarning the Russian authorities in Crimea, as per mutual agreeement:

Following a Russian attack on three Ukrainian ships near the Kerch Strait, the Ukrainian Parliament has greenlighted a decision to impose martial law in nearly half of the country. On 26 November, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to impose martial law in 10 Oblasts of Ukraine for 30 days with a possibility of prolongation. The decision will come into force starting 9 AM on November 28, lasting until 27 December. 276 MPs out of 330 who took part in voting supported the bill.

The decision affects the Odesa, Maykolayiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia oblasts. They are located along the Russian border, Transnistria, and along the coast of the Black and Azov seas and are thought to be at greater risk of a Russian intervention.

According to the procedure, the decree on introducing martial law was introduced by the President on the suggestion of the National Security and Defense Council. Now that it has been approved by Parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers will develop the concrete plan to implement the new regime.

In a fiery speech in the Rada, where President Petro Poroshenko persuaded the MPs to support the law, he stated that rights of citizens will be restricted only in the case of a Russian intervention. As well, presidential elections will take place as planned, on 31 March 2019.

However, the Russian reports on this incident differ sharply, as some political analysts there note that Mr. Poroshenko is running an eight percent approval rating, and with an election approaching, the possibility is very strong that this move is for political optics and the corresponding capital this might give the beleagured Ukrainian president (emphasis added):

“Ukrainian navy sailors became a bargaining chip in the political game President Poroshenko and his associates play, who are ready to commit any crime trying to improve their chances to remain in power,” [Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai] Patrushev said.

“However, as is known, the chances are low under the current circumstances,” he added.

The Kerch Strait provocation points to Poroshenko’s plans to build his election campaign around fake threats, Patrushev said.

“After declaring martial law and partially restricting human rights and freedoms, he may call off the presidential election citing the need to protect the people of Ukraine,” he noted.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), on the morning of November 25, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy – the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu – illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters later in the day. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters. Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance. Following the incident, Kiev a declared 30-day martial law in some of the country’s regions. At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) confirmed that the presidential election would be held on March 31, 2019, as it had been planned before.

“The border provocation once again shows that Poroshenko has no clear electoral program and plans to build his election campaign only around fake threats,” Patrushev said. “After declaring martial law and partially restricting human rights and freedoms, he may call off the presidential election citing the need to protect the people of Ukraine,” he noted.

According to Patrushev, “Kiev’s actions have been a constant source of threat, while the Sunday incident became another one on the list of the Ukrainian authorities’ crimes.” “The illegal border crossing by Ukrainian navy ships is undoubtedly a blatant violation of international maritime law and looks like a planned provocation,” he said.

Behind this activity may well be the issue of the Ukrainian government’s apparent inability to manage the country. The TASS report continued:

The Russian Security Council secretary pointed out that Poroshenko was unable to improve the dire situation in the country. “Kiev cannot tackle even the most pressing problems the impoverished Ukrainian people have been facing,” Patrushev noted. “The country’s industry has nearly collapsed, millions of Ukrainians have to work abroad, while most of those who stay in their home country earn scanty wages and face back pays,” he elaborated, adding that “many of the businessmen close to the Kiev authorities are involved in budget embezzlement, corruption, arms trading and fraudulent activities.”

Patrushev also pointed to the alarming epidemiological situation in Ukraine. “US-controlled biological laboratories have replaced the Soviet public health and disease control system,” he noted. “As a result, the situation is alarming as far as the spread of poliomyelitis is concerned, while the spread of tuberculosis, diphtheria and measles poses a threat to Ukraine’s neighboring countries,” the Russian Security Council secretary stressed.

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
5 Comments

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Olivia KrothShaun RameweTheCelotajsGuy Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Guy
Member
Guy

With martial law now imposed in Ukraine ,probably indefinitely,maybe this will wake up the citizens of the country.Personally I was hoping to see the tail end of porky after the next election.We shall see.So much is happening in geopolitics these days.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 27, 2018 19:56
TheCelotajs
Guest
TheCelotajs

All your going to see is a lot of Ukrainian bombed cities and lots of body bags if Petro Poroshenko drags in the US and NATO countries.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 00:51
TheCelotajs
Guest
TheCelotajs

This is just another Ukrainian ploy by the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko since he wants to stay in power so he can become the second coming of Germany’s Adolf Hitler since the Ukrainians fought on the German Nazi side during World War II.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 00:48
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Corrupt murderous Pig-ratShenko up to his usual ZioWestern-abetted tricks and crimes.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 01:53
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist
Member
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist

“Ukraine government places Donbass combat troops on full alert”, such verbal bombast. Has Ukraine got any “combat troops” worthwhile being mentioned? Much ado about nothing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 28, 2018 01:57

Latest

A European Army Obeying US Interests Will Only Incentivize More Imperialism And Military Corruption

In a world that is becoming more multipolar, the abdication of any kind of political, economic and military sovereignty is a recipe for disaster.

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 28, 2018

By

Authored by Federico Pieraccini via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

The idea of creating a common army for the countries of the European Union has been repeatedly proposed by numerous advocates of the globalist elite for at least a decade. The latest example came from French President Macron, who took the opportunity during commemorations of the end of WWI in Paris to revive an idea that represents more a fantasy than a real possibility.

First the good news. Richard Shirreff, a retired senior British Army officer, stated: “I think we have got to be very careful about loose talk of a European army. An army is a legally constituted armed force operating under the authority of a sovereign Government. So, if you accept that definition, the notion of a European army is impossible until and unless there is a sovereign European Government, which is obviously not in existence. And I think it is some way off.”

The question then arises as to why Macron and Merkel are so interested in talking about something that seems unrealistic at the moment? The answer is simple and obvious. It is a strategy aimed at striking at Trump directly, as evidenced by the words of Merkel, who also voiced her support for the creation of a European army. The Chancellor has indeed stated that “[t]he times when we could rely on others are over”. By “others” she is clearly referring to the United States. Also, putting to one side the tense personal relationship between Macron and Trump, the Frenchman, like Merkel, is an exponent of globalism. The agreement between Berlin and Paris is intended to move Europe in a direction more agreeable to them, focussing on the need to attract more investment in European weapons, coupled with a desire to decrease dependence on US weapon systems. As Macron stated: “Europe must increase military spending, but the money should go to European, not American companies.”

The main issue, therefore, revolves around the economics of the import and export of arms in Europe and around the world, a business worth tens of billions of dollars a year. As SIPRI’s annual report reminds us, “The five largest West European suppliers – France, Germany, the UK, Spain and Italy – together accounted for 23 per cent of global arms transfers in 2013-17. The combined arms exports by European Union (EU) member states accounted for 27 per cent of the global total in 2013–17.”

Specifically, France and the UK increased their exports by 27% and 34% respectively, while Germany had a decline of 14% over the last 5 years. It should be remembered that the data is only up to 2017, and many agreements have since been concluded, especially between European countries, with France and Germany leading in exports. The SIPRI report presents us with a fairly clear picture of imports from countries like Greece and Italy,even as the US dominates market share, with 20 out of 40 importing countries having the US as their main supplier.

France, the fourth country to have increased exports from 2008-2017, has gone from 5.8% of world exports to 6.7%, increasing exports by 27%. The United Kingdom, the 18th largest importer in the world, imports about 80% from the US. Italy is the 22nd largest importer in the world, importing 55% from the US and about 28% from Germany. Italy is the European country that imports most arms from another European country (Germany), about 28%, about 55% from the US, and the remaining 8.4% from Israel. In terms of imports, Greece is the 28th in the world, importing 68% from Germany, 17% from the US, and 10% from France. Of the top 40 importers, the US is the leading supplier for 20 of the 40, followed by Russia with seven countries, China with three, and seven for the UK, France and Germany combined.

In addition to the creation of a conglomerate that would combine mainly French and Germany industries, Merkel emphasized that such a European army would not be for the purposes of ensuring greater sovereignty for the EU, but rather complement NATO, thereby strengthening the imperialist and ultra-neoliberal positions that have devastated the world in recent decades. As the German chancellor has emphasized, “This is not an army against NATO, it can be a good complement to NATO”, also pointing out the logistical difficulties Europe faces to integration, with more than 150 different weapons systems as opposed to the 50 to 60 of the US.

Such veiled wording indicates the desire of Merkel and Macron to further decrease the importation of arms from American companies, even if overall Germany and France import less than 100 million euros a year from the US. France and Germany will face a critical need to modernize their armed forces in the coming decade, given Europe’s relative backwardness when compared to recent strides made in Russia, China and even the United States. Macron stated that it is crucial to devote 2% of GDP to military spending within four to five years. The new French defense budget, Macron said, would allow for the acquisition of:

“1,700 armored vehicles for the Army as well as five frigates, four nuclear-powered attack submarines and nine offshore patrol vessels for the Navy… The Air Force would receive 12 in-flight refueling tankers, 28 Rafale fighter jets and 55 upgraded Mirage 2000 fighters … This year will see a €1.8 billion increase (US $2.1 billion) in the annual defense budget to €34.2 billion, of which €650 million is earmarked for overseas deployment of combat troops… The modernization strategy will not be just about numbers, as performance should be pursued and the equipment should meet the requirement for ‘balanced’ cooperation between the services and the Direction Générale de l’Armement procurement office.”

The idea of ​​creating a European army also contributes towards budgetary planning, which will start mainly from 2022, as “a large part of the money would only be released in 2024 and 2025, after a budgetary review in 2021.”

This all represents the perfect excuse to increase defense budgets, aiming at a European army that will apparently establish some sort of independence from Donald Trump’s America while simultaneously warding off Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Both Trump and Putin are hated by the globalist elite, being seen as their absolute enemies, and are both used by Macron and Merkel as boogeymen threatening European security, as if Moscow were intent on invading the Baltic countries as NATO analysts constantly claim. Such analysts need to make such claims in order to justify the existence of NATO and their accompanying salaries, with the defense sector being among Europe’s main industries, accounting “for about half a million jobs directly (plus half that number indirectly), in more than 1,300 companies”. That pretty much sums up the reason behind an EU army.

The American and European military-industrial complexes are huge employers. This represents a pool of voters that Merkel and Macron need to keep onside, just as they need financial support from the CEOs of large arms manufacturers in exchange for billion-dollar contracts, something that would simply be called corruption if practiced in other parts of the world.

With the economic crisis of 2008, European spending on arms fell by 22%, But with the provocations in Ukraine in 2014, and then the aggression directed against the Donbass region, creating tensions between Russia and the EU, there was new justification for an increase in military spending, especially since 2017. For example, Poland, Romania and Sweden have each decided to acquire long-range air-defense systems from the US, and Lithuania ordered medium-range air-defense systems containing components coming from Norway and the US.

Thankfully the use of Trump and Putin as boogeymen to justify the creation of a European army is a bluff that will not lead to any concrete action. It all comes down to the money to be made in this multi-billion dollar market. Once again, SIPRI’s study reminds us that Washington is dominant in this field, especially in the private sector, with “[f]orty-four US-based companies accounted for over 60 percent of all arms sales listed by SIPRI. The 30 European companies on the list make up just under 30 percent. France and German lead the pack, followed by the United Kingdom.” This is while taking into account that EU member states “are not even legally obliged to declare what their companies sell. Their code has achieved neither transparency nor consistency.”

The question may arise as to how Europe is to be prevented from developing imperial ambitions. The simple if banal answer is that this is not possible so long as Europe remains dependent on the United States and her imperialist and ultra-capitalist ambitions. European countries would in the first instance need a sovereign central bank with their own currency, in addition to a national army that could defend European territory. European elites are in fact moving in the exact opposite direction, and this can be seen almost in the daily activities and statements by leaders like Merkel and Macron. The creation of a European army, instead of guaranteeing greater political freedom and distancing the EU from the US, would only actually serve to buttress the ideology of Washington as the only world superpower.

Contrary to what would in actual fact be needed – more military and economic sovereignty of EU member states – the EU leadership seems to be heading in the other direction. In a world that is becoming more multipolar, the abdication of any kind of political, economic and military sovereignty is a recipe for disaster. Macron and Merkel, instead of balancing Europe’s political weight with China, Russia and the US, are hoping and waiting for a new Obama after the 2020 presidential election, so as to subjugate the whole of Europe to Washington’s rule, with Paris and Berlin acting as local satraps, treating the remaining 25 states of the EU as provinces of the Franco-German sub-empire.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Through confusion and panic, Ukraine digests what martial law will mean

Increased security around ports and stations already being reported, but consequences for ordinary Ukrainians are unclear.
The Duran

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 28, 2018

By

Via The Independent…

A day after the Ukrainian parliament voted to introduce martial law across 10 border regions, there was little clarity about what it would actually mean in practice.

With parts of the government on different pages, and the introduction of measures that could cover most aspects of life, even family, some areas of the country bordered on panic mode.

In the southern city of Odessa, there were rumours of forced mobilisation, though these turned out to be false. In other cities across the region, shortages of foreign currency were reported.

The text of the law eventually voted on was considerably watered down from the edict originally presented by President Petro Poroshenko on Monday afternoon. That contained provisions for a state of martial law lasting 60 days across the whole country. By logical extension, that would have meant delaying next March’s presidential elections, a point that caused uproar among the opposition.

The eventual compromise saw a commitment to fix the date of the elections, the duration reduced to 30 days, and the zone of coverage reduced to 10 border regions. The Independent understands that these concessions were made only at the last moment, and the vote would not have passed without them.

There was considerable confusion as to when martial law would even begin, the catalyst for which was an incident in the Azov sea on Sunday, when Russia opened fire and seized three Ukrainian vessels, which were sailing in shared waters. Russia has now formally begun charging some of the sailors it has detained.

In the text agreed by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, the state of martial law was due to start on Wednesday morning at 9am local time. But on Tuesday morning, the secretary of the national security council, Oleksandr Turchynov, said that a state of martial law was already in effect.

To make matters even more complicated, the Government Courier, the state newspaper where all laws are published, printed a version of the original law, including provisions for 60 days of restrictions across all of Ukraine.

Late on Tuesday evening, parliamentary speaker Andrei Paruby adopted a position apparently contrary to the national security council by insisting the law had no effect until he had signed it. That would happen, he said, “at some point tomorrow”.

Oleksiy Ryabchyn, a high ranking deputy in the Fatherland faction, headed by presidential frontrunner Yulia Tymoshenko, said that the confusion was a natural consequence of a poorly drafted law that the president had attempted to drive through parliament.

Petro Poroshenko had insisted on his version of martial law without even consulting with party leaders, said Mr Ryabchyn. Party leaders found out about shifts in the president’s position “either via press conferences or new edits of his speech” that appeared in the autocue in parliament.

“Our party does not agree with Poroshenko on everything, but on this issue we were prepared to show unity in the national interest,” said Mr Ryabchyn. “He refused to listen to us, so parliament had to show its will and demand a compromise that came. In the end, it was a victory for parliamentary democracy”

Those compromises represented a face-saving exercise that seemed to leave a “pointless” law, suggested another deputy, Sergii Leschenko.

But in the 10 border regions at least, the law potentially has a very wide scope.

The presidential amendments introduce few restrictions on the overarching 2015 legislation covering martial law. In other words, it allows for extrajudicial searches of property, travel bans, closing media deemed against national interests, bans on rallies and demonstrations, limitations on private correspondence and communications, and even introducing limitations on education, private and family life.

Mr Ryabchyn said opposition parties asked for clarity about why such “extreme” limitations were needed, but Mr Poroshenko “refused to meet with any of our representatives”.

“All throughout the parliamentary session people I knew – politicians, journalists, friends, bankers – were calling me, asking me what to do, and I simply could not tell them. None of us has concrete information to pass on.”

Reports of several dozen Russians being turned away from Kiev airports on Monday evening seemed to suggest that that border control had already begun working under the auspices of the new law.

Unsurprisingly, the informational vacuum surrounding the new measures has also begun to be filled with scare stories.

In Odessa, there were reports of young men being mobilised directly in the city’s railway station. These reports eventually turned out to be fake, but they had added to a general sense of panic, local journalist Iryna Kiporenko told The Independent.

“We are already seeing some changes in increased security around the ports and station,” she said. “Police are telling us they will introduce additional measures at the first sight of Russian provocation.”

In written comments to The Independent, a press secretary for the national security council refrained from offering any concrete examples of how the new law would affect ordinary citizens. The measures were, she said, “a legal mechanism allowing Ukraine to react expediently … in the event of open aggression from Russia”.

“Be prepared,” the spokesperson added in English.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Trump Blasts Mueller & “Angry Democrats” – “Go Back To The Clinton Foundation”

Trump referenced the FBI’s shuttered investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Published

18 hours ago

on

November 27, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

In a trio of increasingly angry tweets this morning, President Trump raged at special counsel Robert Mueller as “a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue” lambasting him for “doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System” because of his one-sided investigation.

“The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue…

...The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his…

…terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from.”

Trump went on to reference the FBI’s shuttered investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, which chastised the former Democratic nominee as “extremely careless” for her use of a private email server to do official business at the State Department.

The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives.Where is the Server? Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and “Justice” Department!”

Trump has attacked and criticized Mueller’s investigation into members of his campaign for months, but this outburst comes a day after Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi refused to sign a plea deal with Mueller.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending