Pat Buchanan: Is Putin The Provocateur In The Kerch Crisis?

If Ukraine had a right to break free of Russia in 1991, why do not Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk have the right to break free of Kiev?
Patrick J. Buchanan

3 hours ago

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via The Unz Review:

On departure for the G-20 gathering in Buenos Aires, President Donald Trump canceled his planned weekend meeting with Vladimir Putin, citing as his reason the Russian military’s seizure and holding of three Ukrainian ships and 24 sailors.

But was Putin really the provocateur in Sunday’s naval clash outside Kerch Strait, the Black Sea gateway to the Sea of Azov?

Or was the provocateur Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko?

First, a bit of history.

In 2014, after the pro-Russian regime in Kiev was ousted in a coup, and a pro-NATO regime installed with U.S. backing, Putin detached and annexed Crimea, for centuries the homeport of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

With the return of Crimea, Russia now occupied both sides of Kerch Strait. And this year, Russia completed a 12-mile bridge over the strait and Putin drove the first truck across.

The Sea of Azov became a virtual Russian lake, access to which was controlled by Russia, just as access to the Black Sea is controlled by Turkey.

While the world refused to recognize the new reality, Russia began to impose rules for ships transiting the strait, including 48 hours notice to get permission.

Ukrainian vessels, including warships, would have to notify Russian authorities before passing beneath the Kerch Strait Bridge into the Sea of Azov to reach their major port of Mariupol.

Sunday, two Ukrainian artillery ships and a tug, which had sailed out of Odessa in western Ukraine, passed through what Russia now regards as its territorial waters off Crimea and the Kerch Peninsula. Destination: Mariupol.

The Ukrainian vessels refused to obey Russian directives to halt.

Russian warships fired at the Ukrainian vessels and rammed the tug. Three Ukrainian sailors were wounded, and 24 crew taken into custody.

Russia’s refusal to release the sailors was given by President Trump as the reason for canceling his Putin meeting.

Moscow contends that Ukraine deliberately violated the new rules of transit that Kiev had previously observed, to create an incident.

For his part, Putin has sought to play the matter down, calling it a “border incident, nothing more.”

“The incident in the Black Sea was a provocation organized by the authorities and maybe the president himself. … (Poroshenko’s) rating is falling … so he needed to do something.”

Maxim Eristavi, a fellow at the Atlantic Council, seems to concur:

“Poroshenko wants to get a head start in his election campaign. He is playing the card of commander in chief, flying around in military uniform, trying to project that he is in control.”

Our U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, however, accused Russia of “outlaw actions” against the Ukrainian vessels and “an arrogant act the international community will never accept.”

Predictably, our interventionists decried Russian “aggression” and demanded we back up our Ukrainian “ally” and send military aid.

Why was Poroshenko’s ordering of gunboats into the Sea of Azov, while ignoring rules Russia set down for passage, provocative?

Because Poroshenko, whose warships had previously transited the strait, had to know the risk that he was taking and that Russia might resist.

Why would he provoke the Russians?

Because, with his poll numbers sinking badly, Poroshenko realizes that unless he does something dramatic, his party stands little chance in next March’s elections.

Immediately after the clash, Poroshenko imposed martial law in all provinces bordering Russia and the Black Sea, declared an invasion might be imminent, demanded new Western sanctions on Moscow, called on the U.S. to stand with him, and began visiting army units in battle fatigues.

Some Westerners want even more in the way of confronting Putin.

Adrian Karatnycky of the Atlantic Council urges us to build up U.S. naval forces in the Black Sea, send anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, ratchet up sanctions on Russia, threaten to expel her from the SWIFT system of international bank transactions, and pressure Europe to cancel the Russians’ Nord Stream 2 and South Stream oil pipelines into Europe.

But there is a larger issue here.

Why is control of the Kerch Strait any of our business?

Why is this our quarrel, to the point that U.S. strategists want us to confront Russia over a Crimean Peninsula that houses the Livadia Palace that was the last summer residence of Czar Nicholas II?

If Ukraine had a right to break free of Russia in 1991, why do not Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk have the right to break free of Kiev?

Why are we letting ourselves be dragged into everyone’s quarrels — from who owns the islets in the South China Sea, to who owns the Senkaku and Southern Kurils; and from whether Transnistria had a right to secede from Moldova, to whether South Ossetia and Abkhazia had the right to break free of Georgia, when Georgia broke free of Russia?

Do the American people care a fig for these places? Are we really willing to risk war with Russia or China over who holds title to them?

Trump cancels meeting with Putin, Deep State involved?

Speculation that the American “Deep State” pushed President Trump circulates as simultaneous Mueller and Kerch Strait incident news break.
Seraphim Hanisch

1 hour ago

November 30, 2018

President Trump canceled the scheduled G20 on-the-sidelines meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin with only hours to go before the G20 meeting was slated to begin in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday afternoon. TASS reported that the reaction from Moscow was simple: Disappointment:

The Kremlin regrets the US administration’s decision to cancel a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“We regret the US administration’s decision to cancel the planned meeting between the two presidents in Buenos Aires,” he said. “This means that a discussion on important issues on the bilateral and international agenda is being postponed indefinitely.”

At issue, officially, was the Kerch Strait incident. President Trump’s tweet about this was far from accusatory, but it did reflect dimly the point of view the US holds about Ukraine in contrast with Russia:

Dmitry Peskov continued:

“As far as Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned, he is ready for contacts with his US counterpart,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Meanwhile,  a high-ranking official of the White House’s National Security Council told TASS that Washington had formally notified Russia about Trump’s decision. The official replied positively to a question on whether the White House has notified the Russian side in accordance with the established official procedure, but gave no further details.

US President Donald Trump wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday evening that he decided to cancel a bilateral meeting with the Russian president on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires due to the recent incident in the Kerch Strait. The announcement, in fact, was contrary to the US president’s own statement made about an hour earlier, when he told reporters that the talks were not terminated and “it’s a very good time to have a meeting.”

Earlier, Trump said his the final decision would depend on a report from his advisors on national security and foreign policy regarding the incident in the Kerch Strait.

Apparently those advisers got his attention. The matter may be further complicated by reports surrounding the Robert Mueller-led probe into collusion between the 2015-16 Trump campaign and Russian agencies that started to come to print on Wednesday and Thursday, noting among other things the “cooperation” between former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and Mr. Mueller. This, by Fox News:

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, criticized the timing of Michael Cohen’s guilty plea on charges of lying to Congress: just before the president was about to leave for a high-stakes G-20 summit in Argentina.

Giuliani issued a statement Thursday saying Mueller’s office was proving Trump’s former lawyer lied to Congress by using documents that were already voluntarily disclosed by the Trump Organization “because there was nothing to hide.”

“It is hardly coincidental that the Special Counsel once again files a charge just as the President is leaving for a meeting with world leaders at the G20 Summit in Argentina,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani’s statement called out Mueller’s office for playing politics with the surprise announcement. Giuliani pointed to a similar decision in July when the Department of Justice announced that 12 Russian intelligence officers were to be indicted for allegedly hacking the Democratic National Committee and others.

The July indictment was announced days before Trump was slated to hold a key summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Trump was meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in Britain at the time of the announcement.

But CNN and the mainstream media are taking a (predictably) different track:

Silent for so long, Robert Mueller is beginning to show the public the building blocks of a case that could imperil Donald Trump’s presidency.

In the process, the special counsel is beginning to expose the lies and obfuscations that people around Trump, and the President himself, erected to try to hide multiple, unexplained ties to Russians in, and before, 2016.

He is offering implicit explanations along the way for the President’s oddly solicitous relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And Mueller is now crossing a red line Trump once warned could prompt his firing — by probing his business empire.

By securing a cooperation agreement with Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Mueller Thursday scored a motivated witness who has intimate knowledge of Trump’s past business and personal life.

And by sponsoring a court document detailing Cohen’s confession and by having his team spend 70 hours acquiring additional testimony, Mueller is signaling his new star witness may have more to tell and there may be more grave revelations to come.

In fact, Thursday may have been the most significant day yet in the Mueller probe that has cast a long shadow over Trump’s presidency.

The cooperation agreement could offer documents, other evidence and testimony that could take Mueller deep into Trump’s family and personal circle.

With a lede like this, the pall of some incredibly dark crime is spread over the Presidency, even though collusion is not actually a crime, and even though there has never been proof found of collusion in this matter.

What it does signal is that Mueller appears not to be finished with his investigation, and the US President has possibly been hamstrung by his own strategy not to resist it.

Speculation in media punditry has long pointed out the capability of the President to forcibly terminate the two-year long investigation and to fire Robert Mueller. But at the same time, reality is that the President has done nothing of the sort, and instead has complied fully with the investigation, with guidance from his own legal team to avoid perjury traps that Mr. Mueller might try to spring.

Yet with RussiaGate resurfacing in the American news, plus the timing of the Kerch Strait incident, it may well be that a well orchestrated ruse is underway by the “Deep State” to do anything possible to hinder and hamper positive relationship-building with President Putin and the very conservative, Christianity-aligned Russian Federation.

As noted in the Fox piece, this sort of attempt to befoul the two leaders actually accomplishing anything happened in the runup to the July 16th, 2018 summit in Helsinki the two leaders did have. And even though they did have the meeting, Mr. Trump’s initial assessment that it was a good meeting was excoriated by the press, and a possible result was the imposition of stricter sanctions against Russia than ever before.

One might do well to think about what it is that is actually so frightening about the two strongest sovereign nations in the world entering into a productive partnership. 

Someone is definitely trying to prevent this from happening.

Ukraine bans Russian men from entering country

Ukraine is hard pressed to show the world anything real about a “Russian threat” but leadership optics show it as preparing for an invasion.
Seraphim Hanisch

3 hours ago

November 30, 2018

Ukraine is the location of some of the greatest attempts at generating Russian paranoia anywhere. According to the press, since 2014, Ukraine has been invaded probably 25 times by Russia. We all saw the nation on TV, invaded by empty box trucks and food supply trucks.

We were told repeatedly of massing activities of Russian troops in locations relatively near to the Ukrainian border, and lied to about the presence of Russian military hardware on Ukrainian soil through the use of various faked press photographic evidence and repetition.

This is what the Western press wants you to believe: Russia is a hostile, brutal nation led by a brutal KGB thug turned president. Poor innocent Ukraine will be swallowed up by Big, Bad Russia.

Here is what the Western media does NOT want you to know:

Ukraine’s economy is a wreck. The country is a cesspool. Americans are involved in running Ukraine from posts within the government, and it is essentially being used as a proxy to try to intimidate the Russian Federation into toeing the anti-Christian, globalist line, a proposition which Russian leadership have repeatedly and utterly rejected.

The latest move in Ukraine became known to the press world at 10:41am Moscow time (2:41am New York Time) on 30 November. That is that now, Russian men between the ages of 16 and 60 are no longer allowed in Ukraine. This was reported by TASS:

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has prohibited Russian men, aged 16-60, from entering the country, its head Pyotr Tsigikal said on Friday.

Control measures at checkpoints have been enhanced. As of today, foreigners, primarily Russians, have been restricted entry. Russian men, aged 16-60, have been prohibited from entering [Ukraine],” he stated at a council with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko.

On November 25, three Ukrainian navy ships illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters later in the day. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters.

Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance. A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident.

Moscow slammed the incident as a provocation. The European Union and NATO called for de-escalation, while Kiev declared a 30-day martial law starting from November 28.

The Kerch Strait incident is getting pushed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko as “proof” of Russian aggression, ostensibly to bolster his abysmally low ratings in the final months preceding a Presidential election in Ukraine. However, it may also have been conveniently arranged to interfere with President Trump’s planned talks with President Putin in Argentina, which notably, were canceled late Thursday afternoon with Trump citing Kerch as the reason.

Ukraine’s importance in the geopolitical globalism game cannot be overstated. In terms of military strategy, having a NATO / Western presence that abuts Russian borders is indeed part of the plan to isolate Russia by surrounding it with Western-aligned nations. Once the ring is complete, more and more pressure can theoretically be placed on Russia.

Ukrainian authorities pressing head of Kiev monastery

Social, civil and ecclesial forces increasing efforts to force canonical Orthodox communities in Ukraine to accede to the new world order.
Seraphim Hanisch

3 hours ago

November 30, 2018

The effort spawned by globalists and Ukrainian atheists to spawn a fake Church continues apace, and despite the Ecumenical Patriarch’s October 11th call to the Ukrainian civil and church authorities not to harass or steal Russian Orthodox Church properties, the efforts to do precisely this are magnifying almost by the day. TASS reported on 29 November that Metropolitan Pavel, leader of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is getting pressure from Ukrainian authorities to comply with their plan (edits and emphases added).

Father Superior of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel complained about the pressure the authorities of Ukraine exerted on him and his brotherhood.

“There are many questions about whether the actions of the authorities are legitimate. These actions are not legitimate, there is pressure on me, threats, phone calls and many other things. I cannot name the reasons, I do not know them,” he said at a briefing in Thursday.

The Metropolitan also said the authorities have initiated cases against him.

“They accused me of [having the] wrong attitude towards Patriarch Bartholomew, the basis of religious misunderstandings But I treat him with great respect as a patriarch,” the Father Superior of [the] Lavra said.

The metropolitan does not rule out that the authorities will put stronger pressure on him or even conduct searches.

I would not be surprised if there are searches and even more violence,” he said. At the same time, the metropolitan said that he could not answer the question of who initiated the cases against him, since they are closed to the public.

The situation in Ukraine is growing darker by the day, and this claim does not appear to be just media hype. Every day new stories of simultaneous civil and religious persecution arise from Ukraine as its plans to create a fake “orthodox church” accelerate.

How big is this story, really?

In one sense this issue could be regarded as a tempest in a teapot, as Ukraine’s military would never survive a matchup against Russia if the two countries decided to really go at it. However, Ukraine seems to be the only entity in the area that is rumbling about war. Russian forces intercepted and captured three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait who were performing illegal maneuvers (with counterintel officers calling the shots, apparently), but at no time since then has Russia given any indication of hostility towards Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, did go so far as to say that Ukraine is getting whatever it wants from the West – even, he said rhetorically, “if they wanted to eat babies, they would get babies.”

However, the civil and religious activity in this country is supported, and very likely guided by Ukraine’s puppetmasters in the West, notably elements of the American Deep State. President Trump does not appear to be personally invested in this issue, but pressure because of its geopolitical importance to the greater Western community of nations probably prompted him to cancel scheduled talks with President Putin, that were supposed to take place today or tomorrow in Buenos Aires.

Notice that the elements of civil and ecclesial struggle are combined in this piece. That is because they are the two major prongs of the actions taken by the West in and through Ukraine. They do not have independent existence; they are part of the same plan.

Globalism unites civil and anti-Christian agendas

A blog post run by LifeSite News in February 2017 gave this very relevant piece of information:

The election of Donald Trump and a majority of Republicans to the Senate, Congress, governorships and other positions, have left the One-Worlders reeling. To them it has been like a giant earthquake upending their world and their evil plans. They are enraged and hysterical that their expectations of a dizzying final achievement of the total power of man as god has been smashed. That is their ultimate goal – replacing God with man – the great sin of pride of Adam.

As this impacts the situation in Ukraine, consider this statement, also from the same post (slightly edited for continuity):

  • The militant LGBT/radical feminist movements attempting to impose their sexual world view on all nations through the United Nations and by other means. These movements are essential to the NWO because destruction of traditional marriage, family life and traditional sexual morality results in dramatic decreases in child-bearing. Crippling the family also cripples the first allegiance of family members to each other, to their religious faith and their community, which then facilitates control by central or world governance – all well-documented goals of past totalitarian regimes. Most so-called LGBT (recently invented term) individuals are likely not aware they are being used for this.
  • Marxist, anarchist and other violent social radical groups, usually funded by George Soros.
  • Masonry, forbidden to Catholics (and other orthodox Christians) under pain of automatic excommunication, and similar societies of anti-Christian elites who still exert substantial influence in the world. See e.g. Staunch Dubia Opponent Msgr. Pinto on Famous List of Freemasons
  • Most astonishingly, the Vatican itself seems involved as Pope Francis, the German bishops and others around him have openly developed close relationships with many leading One-Worlders, inviting them to the Vatican to give talks and advice (contrary to strong statements from Francis against abortion, gay “marriage”, for large families, etc.). This has been a radical change from all past popes. Reports suggest George Soros favored Bergoglio during the Conclave that elected him pope. For the first time ever, the New World Order movement has gained powerful public backing for many of their agendas from the head of the Roman Catholic Church, who has aggressively insisted that climate change, open borders, anti-capitalism and more are now issues of moral and religious obligation for a new, worldly Catholic Church. It also appears that some in the Vatican may be laying the groundwork for a moral and religious case in favor of population control, use of contraception, small families and acceptance of homosexuality, again regardless of many contrary statements by Francis. Many signs point to this… Archbishop Soronodo expressed support for population control during Vatican conferences that he arranged that included some of the world’s leading secularist world de-population advocates.

All this is being brought to bear on Ukraine because Ukraine is itself caught between two poles of existence: One is the bright and shiny allure of the West, and a fair population of Ukraine is in fact Roman Catholic or Eastern Rite Catholic. The other pole is that part of the people of Ukraine who identify with Russia, with the Russian Orthodox Church, and who do not want to give up their identity for the glitter of the West, but who do, of course, want better lives for their families.

This conflict’s cost is higher than anyone knows

Compared with the Russian Federation’s simple determination to be a sovereign nation, guided by President Putin’s strong leadership, Ukraine seems weak, uncertain and at odds with itself. And in this environment, the US and NATO have sought to achieve their own ends by making Ukraine the thorn in Russia’s side.

The cost is enormous, and many Ukrainians themselves do not realize what they are doing to their own country and to their own religious and cultural identity by allowing this. For them, they are being patriotic Ukrainians. The cleverness of the Western propaganda specialists has accomplished things the Communists could only dream of. And there is little doubt that the “Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church” that is under construction will in fact be a platform for all the social “causes” that we see the Vatican involved with now. The proof of that shows in that all the developments listed below there was never a single mention of Jesus Christ’s will, the will of the Holy Spirit of God, or any salvific issue brought up in the matter of the status of the Ukrainian schismatic churches. The only thing that mattered in their conversation was being Ukrainian and exacting blood from anyone who opposed them, and in fact, awards given to “clergy” who espoused exactly the opposite of Christianity.

Ukraine’s church crisis – a brief history

The Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople decided at its meeting held on October 9-11 to proceed with granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church. It revoked the 1686 decision on transferring the Kiev Metropolitanate under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate and announced plans to bring it back under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. It also reinstated the heads of two non-canonical churches in Ukraine, Filaret of the Kiev Patriarchate and Makariy of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Church, to their hierarchical and priestly ranks.

On October 15, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church said in response to that move that full communion with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople was no longer possible.

On November 3, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed an agreement on cooperation to create an independent Ukrainian church.

On November 13, the Council of Bishops of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church said it will not join the Ukrainian autocephalous church the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople is seeking to create. The Bishop’s Council stated that the decisions of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on Ukraine are invalid.

On November 20th, the Pochaev Lavra, an extremely significant holy site in Ukraine, appealed to all who intentionally sow enmity between people to repent. This after the Ukrainian government renounced the monastic community

