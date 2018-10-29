Connect with us

NPC Meme Deserves ‘Person of the Year 2018’ for Exposing Liberal Automatons

These ‘human-loving activists’ are nothing more than part of a Soros-paid rent-a-mob who brandish freshly printed cookie-cutter placards and get paid to stir up trouble at every opportunity.

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Nothing hurts more than the truth, and that adage goes far at explaining why the Liberals self-imploded upon being confronted by their hideous reflection in the NPC avatar.

First conjured to life on 4Chan and Reddit message boards, the NPC meme, represented by a crudely sketched stick figure that comes in a variety of persona, was designed as a method for portraying those well-known character traits the right has come to associate with their leftist alter-ego. The term ‘social justice warrior,’ while loaded with mockery, derision and cynical overtones, failed to nail the dark heart of the matter. What was needed was a meme that exposed the left’s superiority complex that is so out of control it lets them believe that by just getting out of bed and showing up for a protest legitimizes their cause and anything that follows.

Thus, the right, which still enjoys the weapon of comic genius combined with computer prowess, supplanted the SJW tag with an innocuous-looking meme that eventually burrowed its way under the fleshy underbelly of the left until it was writhing on the pavement in painful spasmodic convulsions. The arrow was deadly because it carried the ultimate poison known as truth.

For the uninitiated, NPC stands for ‘nonplayable character’ or ‘nonplayer character,’ a term borrowed from the gaming community that describes those characters in video games whose only pre-programmed function is to wander about the screen eliciting generic, robotic remarks. Sound familiar? This meme successfully captured the essence of the left to such a degree that it forced Twitter to go on another search and destroy mission, suspending hundreds of accounts thought to be associated with the army of dangerous stick figures.

Although every organization, political or otherwise, can be accused of operating to some degree inside of an echo chamber, the groupthink that has taken over the Liberal brain is disturbingly reminiscent of that which dominated past totalitarian movements: a high level of emotion and even violence substituting for critical thinking; refusal to debate political ideology with its ‘enemy’; religious-like belief in the sanctity of its endeavor. This groupthink – minus the ‘think’ – is even willing to carry out the most heinous commands of its leaders with dogged devotion.

Democrat darling Senator Maxine Waters, for example, harangued a crowd of her supporters to “get out and create a crowd, and you push back on” Trump officials whenever they are seen in public places, like restaurants, shopping centers and even gasoline stations. Needless to say, this is the very definition of madness, and it speaks volumes about the people who applaud such lunacy since, I am guessing, it will eventually be the Liberals who are hounded in public by Republicans when they try to enjoy a dinner with their family. Two can play such a fool’s game, as I argued on Patrick Henningsen’s Sunday Wire Show.

The NPC meme provides a mirror image of the Liberal in that they, or at least the ‘they’ who has been allowed to hijack the party, cannot articulate their position beyond the scripted ‘reality’ they have duly received via the corporate-owned, government-saddled mainstream media, late-night standup buffoons (the Colbert, Kimmel and Oliver stooge show), and the duplicitous Democratic leaders who have convinced both themselves and their constituents that Russia is the reason yet another corrupt Clinton is not desecrating the Oval Office.

There are intelligent Liberals of course. But they’ve been pushed out of the spotlight, silenced by the screaming horde running on autopilot that poorly substitutes for cognitive life forms. In the meantime, American society must deal with a brat pack of withering snowflakes whose sense of political duty is so steeped in self-righteousness, hypocrisy and outright thuggery that college campuses are no longer the domain for advanced learning, but rather incubators for breeding brainwashed automatons who would rather let Antifa lead them astray then let Anne Coulter give a talk on campus. Similar to the religious inquisitors of the Middle Ages, these individuals consider it below them to hear the arguments of their opponents lest their soft brains be exposed to some blasphemous idea.Will these mentally stunted students be given a life-time supply of diapers with their diplomas?

These miscreants, who rank themselves as human-loving activists, are really nothing more than part of a Soros-paid rent-a-mob who brandish freshly printed cookie-cutter placards and get paid to stir up trouble at every opportunity. There is no sense of a grassroots undercurrent that is guiding this rabble along its tortuous path.

That much was plainly seen at the Senate hearings for Brett Kavanuagh when Ana Maria Archila confronted Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator, ranting and raving that Flake was helping to put someone “who actually violated a woman” (the lack of evidence does not stop the modern Liberal from hurling slanderous mud balls) on the Supreme Court. Turns out that Archila is not your average lunatic; indeed, she is co-executive director at the Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy (CPD). And perhaps it was just coincidence too that a CNN news crew just happened to be on the spot to catch all the action.

Does any of this Liberal craziness pass for ‘democracy in action?’ Hardly. In fact, it is symptomatic of a nation that some might argue is healthy and energetic only because it is writhing and screaming on the floor with convulsions. Much of this is due to the fear and loathing that the Liberals have injected into the nation’s political buttocks ever since they lost in 2016. Similar to the aftermath of 9/11 when any idea could be superimposed onto the national psyche, which had been greatly traumatized and primed for mischief, the same could be said for the Liberals, who are willing to accept any rubbish just so it helps them defeat the Republicans. Victory for victory’s sake is not a political program, but a transparent power grab that enough intelligent Democrats should be able to see through. The fact that they cannot is exactly why Liberals were awarded the NPC avatar, which will not be going away anytime soon.

If the meme fits, wear it. In any case, I’ll be voting for the NPC meme as ‘Person of the Year 2018,’ that much is for sure.

BREAKING: Angela Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party chair in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) suffered another an electoral shock.
Alex Christoforou

October 29, 2018

After suffering yet another election defeat, this time in Hesse elections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks to be calling it quits.

Meanwhile the conservative AfD enters parliament as their support throughout Germany continues to grow.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gained seats in Hesse and now holds parliamentary seats in every single German state, according to exit polls.

Another one of the neo-liberal, brat pack seems to be on their way out, as the curse of Assad claims another globalist victim…

Via RT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) suffered an electoral shock, winning only 28 percent. The results were quite a disappointment for the CDU candidate and Ministers-President of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, a Merkel man who has stuck with her through thick and thin.

The CDU result marks a huge drop from the 38.3 percent won by the party during Hesse’s last election in 2013.

“We are in pain because of the losses but we also learnt that it is worth it to fight,” Volker Bouffier, the incumbent CDU state premier in Hesse and a Merkel ally, told supporters.

The AfD, meanwhile, gained 12 percent of the votes in Hesse, a state that is home to six million people and the German capital of finance, Frankfurt am Main.

The party’s parliamentary leader, Alice Weidel, took to Twitter to celebrate its success.

“We are the People’s Party!” she wrote, noting that the AfD is now “firmly anchored” in the German parliament and is “here to stay.”

The nosedive in support for Merkel’s party in Hesse, known as Hessen in Germany, was predicted by polls ahead of the crucial election. Back in 2013, the CDU had to make a coalition with the Alliance 90/The Greens after the election resulted in no clear winner. It’s not clear if the CDU will now again unite with the Greens to form a government.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD), which went toe-to-toe with the CDU for decades, secured 20 percent.

“This is a bad result for us, I can’t put it any differently,” SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil told broadcaster ZDF.

The Greens placed third, just barely trailing behind the Social Democrats with 19.5 percent of the votes.

Germany’s political landscape has been visibly crumbling in recent weeks. Earlier in October, Merkel’s ruling coalition was shaken after the Christian Social Union (CSU) – the sister party of the CDU – gained 37.3 percent in Germany’s largest and second-most populous state of Bavaria. It represented the worst election result since 1950, and a loss of its absolute majority for only the second time since 1962. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume called it a “bitter day” for the party.

With the emergence of a fresh crisis, Merkel may face difficulties when she stands for re-election as the CDU chair at the party’s conference in December this year.

Right-wing Bolsonaro wins Brazilian election in landslide despite mass protests

With 99 percent of the ballots counted, Bolsonaro, is ahead with 55.1 percent of the vote.
The Duran

October 29, 2018

Via RT

Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing candidate from Brazil’s Social Liberal Party (PSL), has won the presidential election run-off, beating Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party after a campaign riddled with controversy.

With 99 percent of the ballots counted, Bolsonaro, dubbed “Tropical Trump” for his populist rhetoric, is ahead with 55.1 percent of the vote. His main opponent, left-leaning Haddad, is trailing with 44.9 percent.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has become a polarizing figure in Brazil because of his anti-LGBT, sexist and racist remarks.

He has represented the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil’s congress since 1991.

The 63-year-old politician easily won the first round on October 7, finishing far ahead of the field with an overwhelming 48 percent. While it was not enough to secure the presidency in the first round, polls predicted a problem-free run-off victory for Bolsonaro.

History might have gone the other way if popular former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had not been banned from running for office in early September. The Workers’ Party founder, known simply as Lula, is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption. However, before his presidential bid was rejected by the court, Lula was leading the polls.

Bolsonaro’s all but certain victory in the second round has sparked a vibrant protest movement that has seen thousands of women taking to streets to say “Ele nao” or “Not him” in Portuguese. Many of those who staunchly oppose Bolsonaro’s ascent to the highest office point to an array of controversial statements he made through the years and which he never recanted.

A military man, Bolsonaro saw virtues in the dictatorship that ran Brazil in 1964-1985, saying in an interview in 2016 that “the dictatorship’s mistake was to torture but not kill.” His scandalous remarks on homosexuals, rape, African-Brazilians, women, refugees who he once branded “the scum of the earth,” have resurfaced in the media, making international headlines.

Bolsonaro has come to power on the promise to fight corruption in a country that has been plagued by high-profile scandals in the recent years, as well as on the back of a liberal economic program. Bolsonaro vowed to reduce public debt by 20 percent through privatization of public companies, carry out pension reform, and lower the age of criminal responsibility from 18 to 16. Even before his election, Bolsonaro appointed banker Paulo Guedes to lead a newly-established economic ministry that would combine the current ministry of finance and planning with the ministry of industry and trade.

An advocate of gun rights, Bolsonaro has proposed loosening gun ownership laws, and threatened to unleash a war on drugs in Brazil.

Paul Craig Roberts: The Latest Bomb Scare

It is clear that the establishment wants Trump gone. He was elected by the “deplorables,” that part of the population that has been left behind by the elite who manage things in their interest alone.
Paul Craig Roberts

October 29, 2018

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

I appreciate readers’ confidence that I can explain the mail bomb scare that has been blamed on Cesar Sayoc. I have not followed this story and regret that I don’t have an explanation to provide.

Stephen Lendman raises the question whether Sayoc is a real culprit or a patsy for an operation orhestrated for political reasons. See: https://stephenlendman.org/2018/10/harmless-mail-bomb-scare-suspect-arrested/

This seems to me to be, at our present state of information, a legitimate question. If the security agencies and the Democratic National Committee were willing to orchestrate a fake “Russiagate” scheme against Trump for political reasons, why not also a fake bomb attack on Democrats? Just as the presstitutes went along with “Russiagate” despite the absence of any evidence, RT reports that the US media is blaming “Trump’s ‘hateful rhetoric’ for the packages.” https://www.rt.com/usa/442429-mail-bomber-stripper-pizza/

While driving I listened to a large part of the press conference, and the affair struck me as an orchestration. Every agency involved was present, from the Postal Service to the FBI and Secret Service, the directors of which praised the expert professional performance of their agencies in intercepting the bombs. It seemed to me overdone, especially in view of the FBI’s admission that they could not say that the bombs were functional. Why would a bomber send non-functional bombs?

There are other things to notice and to wonder about. Photos of the packages, if these are the actual mailed packages and not someone’s construction used to cast doubt on the official story, do not show postage sufficient to cover the weight of a bomb. Also, all the anti-Democrat stickers on Sayoc’s van seem very new and unfaded to have spent much time in the Florida sun.

Whether one likes Trump or doesn’t, it is clear that the establishment wants rid of him. He was elected by the “deplorables,” that part of the population that has been left behind by the elite who manage things in their interest alone. The elite are scared that such an electoral outcome could happen again. A defeat of Trump is a defeat of the populist forces that put him in office.

There is no doubt that Americans have been fed a constant stream of lies to justify political agendas, for example, Serbia, Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, Iranian nukes, Libya, Russian invasion of Ukraine, and there are so many unanswered questions about mass shootings, such as the one in Las Vegas, that suspicion of official stories is on the rise. How does one justify believing a government that will lie in order to justify aggression abroad and police state measures at home?

It is entirely possible that Sayoc is an incompetent culprit and that suspicion of the official story is a consequence of the government playing fast and loose with the truth in the past. It is also a legitimate question whether the US government, by which I do not mean simply the Trump administration, is worthy of the trust of the American people. Democracy doesn’t work without public confidence in government. The sacrifice of public confidence to political agendas destroys the basis of political life.

From an astute reader: “We know every detail of this guy’s life within hours and it is presented with photos and all in the NYT. And a symbol – the White Van, almost as good as a White Helmet.”

Another question has come in: “Who mails bombs to people who don’t open their own mail?”

