Connect with us

Latest

Red Pill

News

EU Parliament Triggered By Patriarchy; Urges “Gender Neutral” Language

The term “businessman” or “businesswoman” are now out, according to the guidelines – which recommends “businessperson.” 

Published

8 hours ago

on

379 Views

Via Zerohedge

EU Parliament has progressed down the wormhole of diversity and emerged with a new mandate; MEPs are now encouraged to use gender-neutral language so as not to offend esteemed non-male colleagues, as reported by The Telegraph.

According to a guidebook sent to members of parliament, words such as “mankind” and “manpower” are to be replaced with gender-neutral terms such as “humanity” and “staff.”

Officials and MEPs in the parliament, which has seats in Brussels and Strasbourg, have been sent a guidebook on using gender-neutral language in communications, EU legislation and interpretation. It calls on them to avoid the “generic use of man”.  

Gender-neutral or gender-inclusive language is more than a matter of political correctness,” the guidebook reads, “Language powerfully reflects and influences attitudes, behaviour and perceptions.”

“Political leaders” should be preferred to “statesmen” and items should be called “artificial” or “synthetic” rather than “man-made”. –Telegraph

The term “businessman” or “businesswoman” are now out, according to the guidelines – which recommends “businessperson.”

The guidebook notes that while the new language isn’t “binding,” it is recommended.

“The use in many languages of the word ‘man’ in a wide range of idiomatic expressions which refer to both men and women, such as manpower, layman, man-made, statesmen, committee of wise men, should be discouraged,” reads the pamphlet.

“With increased awareness, such expressions can usually be made gender-neutral.”

The parliament’s secretariat described the guidebook’s aim as promoting non-sexist, inclusive and fair language and “aims to avoid phrasings that could be seen as conveying prejudice, discrimination, degrading remarks or implying that a certain gender or social gender represents the norm”. –Telegraph

Lee Rotherham of the Red Cell think tank sums it up: “We should expect as much from an organisation that is so nervous about offending people it puts non-existent bridges on its bank notes,” referring to how euro notes include fake architecture to avoid accusations of favoritism.

Last year European Parliament published a similar pamphlet to help MEPs avoid accusations of sexual harassment – which recommended avoiding pinching or rubbing up against staff.

What’s wrong with these people?

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
2 Comments

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
RegulaDonna Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Donna
Guest
Donna

Changing the language is just a bandaid — it will verbally cover up the rot that exists at deeper levels, but it won’t get rid of the rot. “Feminists” and other SJWs aren’t really interested in changing the system — so they are satisfied with this verbal smoke & mirrors. It makes them feel virtuous that they have done something to “make the world a better place.”

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
December 31, 2018 18:31
Regula
Guest
Regula

It is sad that all these feminist movements have one and only one goal: to erase history and mankind’s changing place within it. Ripping down monuments of past heroes because they weren’t up to snuff to feminism’s incapacity to see progress as a slow coming to terms by society of what is human and what is inhuman, leads to forgetting history and what it has to say in comparison to the present. That prevents all future progress. Feminism itself is a retrogressive movement because it wants to correct past injustices with present sanitizing of language. That is inevitably a loss… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 31, 2018 21:31

Latest

Serbia unequivocally says “no!” to gas from the West

Serbia and Eastern Europe have been pressed by the United States to buy LNG from them, when Russian gas is local and far less costly.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

One of the most absurd efforts the United States has engaged in involves a whole lot of gas. Literally. The US wants its allies in Eastern Europe to buy LNG from them, and has even helped build off-loading facilities to accept US LNG tankers coming across the Atlantic. Serbia is one of the countries targeted by the US as a potential customer of its gas.

There is only one problem. Russia has an enormous natural gas supply, and it borders all of Eastern Europe. But for the US, that is not a problem; the problem is… RUSSIA!!!

This is truly an hysterical peak of US foreign policy. Russia has long been known as a reliable supplier of natural gas to countries all throughout Europe, not just former Warsaw Pact countries but even Germany, Greece and Italy.

An upcoming English translation of this program from Russian Channel 1 shows the history of this struggle. However, for anyone who understands Russian, that program is available here. To get English, turn on Auto Translate and choose English, and you will get a pretty good approximation of the Russian language.

This program’s topic was manifested in reality on 30 December, with the announcement from the President of Serbia that they are not interested in buying Western gas at all:

Serbia does not plan to give up Russian gas for more expensive liquefied gas to please the West, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Studio B TV channel on Saturday.

“I will not pay double for liquefied gas to please someone in the West. I will buy cheap gas so that people can live and industry can develop. [This is] not my money, [this is the] people’s money, state money,” Vucic said.

The topic of gas will dominate the agenda of the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Belgrade on January 17. “The main thing for us is to reach an agreement with Russians. We want that, and we will do it,” the Serbian leader noted.

He also said that at the upcoming meeting, the sides will discuss the situation in Kosovo, as well as touch upon the situation in Ukraine and Syria.

Serbian media reported earlier that during Putin visit to Belgrade, the sides plan to sign 20 agreements. The two presidents are expected to discuss the implementation of joint projects in energy, infrastructure and innovation technologies. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that the sides may also sign an agreement on the construction of a nuclear center in Serbia.

As can be seen in the video program, the tug-of-war between Russia and the United States is done here through the issue of energy. But politics cannot pay the bills, and the vastly cheaper price and enhanced reliability of Russian gas sources make it so that the only reason not to buy from Russia is politics. The Serbian president decided not to play that game.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Russia-mania takes over the world

In 2018, there were few things Western elites didn’t blame on Russia.
The Duran

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

Authored by Tim Black via Spiked-Online.com:

Over the summer, Sweden’s defence commission warned that ‘a larger European conflict could start with an attack on Sweden’. Politicians and military planners clearly agreed – in June, 22,000 Swedish volunteer soldiers were called up for the largest surprise exercise since 1975.

The protagonist of this European conflict wasn’t named as such, but it didn’t need to be. Because every politician and civil servant, every pundit and broadcaster, just knows that the protagonist is Russia. Because that is the function ‘Russia’ – alongside associated dread words such as ‘Vladimir Putin’ or ‘Russian oligarchs’ – now plays in the political imagination of Western elites. It is the catch-all, go-to explanation for their travails. The assumed military demiurge of global instability. The real, albeit dark and hidden, source of populist discontent.

Yet while Russia-mania is widespread among today’s political and cultural elites, it is not uniform.

For an older, right-wing section of the Western political and media class, otherwise known as the Cold War Re-Enactment Society, Russia looms large principally as a military, quasi-imperial threat. Jim Mattis, the former US marine and general, and now US defence secretary, said Russia was responsible for ‘the biggest attack [on the world order] since World War Two’. Whether this is true or not is beside the point. What matters is that Russia appears as a military aggressor. What matters is that Russia’s actions in Ukraine – which were arguably a defensive reaction to NATO and the EU’s expansion into Russia’s traditional ally – are grasped as an act of territorial aggrandisement. What matters is that Russia’s military operations in Syria – which, again, were arguably a pragmatic intervention to stabilise the West-stoked chaos – are rendered as an expression of imperial aggression. What matters is that Russian state involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals in Salisbury – which, given its failure, proved Russian incompetence – is presented as ‘part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbours, from the western Balkans to the Middle East’, to quote Theresa May.

And it matters because, if Russia is dressed up as the West’s old Cold War adversary, just with a new McMafia logo, then the crumbling, illegitimate and increasingly pointless postwar institutions through which Western elites have long ordered the world, suddenly look just that little bit more solid, legitimate and purposeful. And none more so than NATO.

This is why NATO has this year been accompanying its statements warning Russia to ‘stop its reckless pattern of behaviour’ with some of the largest military exercises since the fall of the Berlin Wall nearly three decades ago. Including one in November in Norway, involving 50,000 troops, 10,000 vehicles, 250 aircraft and 60 warships.

Then there is the newer form of Russia-mania. This has emerged from within the political and cultural elite that came to power after the Cold War, ploughing an uninspiring third way between the seeming extremes of the 20th century’s great ideologies. Broadly social democratic in sentiment, and elitist and aloof in practice, this band of merry technocrats and their middle-class supporters have found in ‘Russia’ a way to avoid having to face up to what the populist revolt reveals – that the majority of Western citizens share neither their worldview nor their wealth. Instead, they use ‘Russia’ to displace the people as the source of discontent and political revolt.

We have seen this play out in the US in the continuing obsession, fronted by Troll-Finder General Robert Mueller, over alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. And the same obsession has emerged in the UK, too, with politicians and pundits claiming that a shadowy network of Russian influence tipped the EU referendum in favour of Leave.

It is never quite clear how the ‘Russians’ or ‘Putin’ did all this, beyond Facebook ads and decidedly dubious talk of so-called dark money. But then clarity is not the point for this stripe of Russia-maniac. He or she simply wants to believe that Trump or Brexit were not what they were. Not expressions of popular will. Not manifestations of popular discontent. Not democratic exercises.

No, they were the result, as one Tory MP put it, of ‘the covert and overt forms of malign influence used by Moscow’.

Or, in the words of an Observer columnist, ‘a campaign that purported to be for the “left behind” was organised and funded by men with links across the global network of far-right American demagogues and kleptomaniac dictators such as Putin’.

Such has been the determination to blame ‘Russia’ or ‘Putin’ for the political class’s struggles, that in August Tom Watson, Labour’s conspiracy-theory-peddling deputy leader, called for a public inquiry into an alleged Russian Brexit plot. ‘[Voters] need to know whether that referendum was stolen or not’, he said.

Such a call ought to be mocked. After all, it is absurd to think ‘Russia’, ‘Putin’ and the trolls are the power behind every populist throne. But the claims aren’t mocked – they’re taken as calls to action. Think of anything viewed as a threat to our quaking political and cultural elites in the West, and you can bet your bottom ruble that some state agency or columnist is busy identifying Putin or one of his legion of bots and trolls as the source. The gilet jaunes protests in France? Check. Climate change? Check. Italy’s Five Star Movement? Check.

And all this from a nation with a GDP equivalent to Spain, an ageing, declining population, and a failing infrastructure. The reality of Russia is not that of a global threat, but of a struggling state. Russia is weak. Yet in the minds of those clinging desperately to the status quo, ‘Russia’ has never been more powerful.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Turkey will not let US examine Russian S-400 systems

Turkey has the “best of both worlds”, with US-made Patriots and Russian S-400 systems, and membership in a meaningless alliance.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

The Russian S-400 anti ballistic missile defense system is reputedly the most advanced on the planet at this time. Put against the American-made Patriot system, the Russian S-400 Triumf system offers both longer and shorter range intercept capabilities (both very important!) and it is one of the recent Russian-made weapons systems that shows a great deal of sophistication.

Normally, one would expect for those countries closely allied with Russia to buy Russian weapons, and those allied with the US to get American-made stuff. However, the S-400 began to change this, with Turkey and India both opting for the S-400 rather than sticking with the allied weapons.

More significantly, Turkey is a NATO member, an especially significant ally of the United States. This country now will have both Russian S-400 AND American Patriot platforms operating on its soil, and the US no doubt has military engineers that would love to have a good look at the S-400 system.

Turkey says: It’s not going to happen.

TASS reported on this matter (emphasis and slight editing added):

Turkey has no intention of letting the United States examine the S-400 air defense systems Ankara is purchasing from Russia. A source at Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a statement to that effect to Russia’s ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov a day earlier.

“In the process of negotiations ambassador Yerkhov asked a question if foreign mass media reports saying Turkey had invited the United States to examine the S-400 system were true. Our minister replied there has been nothing of the sort,” the source said.

Earlier, a source at Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS Ankara would use the S-400 separately from NATO’s systems and also in a way that would keep secret all sensitive information about US F-35 fighter jets.

On December 18, it was announced the US Administration had made a decision to sell Patriot air defense systems to Turkey for $3.5 billion. The sale of Patriots to Turkey will by no means affect the S-400 contract between Moscow and Ankara, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on December 19.

The first reports Russia and Turkey were in talks over an S-400 contract emerged in November 2016. Russia confirmed the conclusion of the deal on September 12, 2017. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the S-400 would begin to be deployed in October 2019. The head of the state-run corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said in December 2017 the value of the S-400 contract with Ankara stood at $2.5 billion.

NATO was created as an alliance of Western states that would together contain and repel the evil, dastardly Soviet Union, but when the Soviet Union went away, NATO didn’t. The tragic, but in this case, oddly amusing aspect of this is that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has no real purpose. President Donald Trump actually threw this point out into public discussion last summer, just before his meeting with the NATO member states and his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey actually has a military advantage shared by few nations on earth: that of having equipment on their soil by the two most advanced weapons manufacturers in the world. It stands to reason that they would probably learn everything they can about both systems. Since Turkey is also adjoining neighboring Syria and in a conflict with the Kurds, their proximity to hostilities means that these systems have a somewhat greater probability of being put to use, in which case a real comparison might be made.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending