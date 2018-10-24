Connect with us

Latest

Red Pill

News

College scraps homecoming king, queen for gender-neutral titles

Instead of rewarding a homecoming king and queen, Stony Brook University will reward three “Stony Brook Royals.”
Campus Reform

Published

4 hours ago

on

179 Views

Authored by Jacob Floam via Campus Reform:

Administrators at Stony Brook University (SBU) in New York caved to pressure from activists on the Student Affairs Homecoming Committee to get rid of the homecoming king and queen titles, traditions since 1984, and replace them with three “Stony Brook Royals.”

The change, which was originally reported by Stony Brook News, was also pushed by the University’s LGBTQ Services along with LGBTQ Services assistant director, Chris Tanaka.

“Programs, events, and competitions that are categorized by gender put folks in the awkward position of either choosing to not be seen or affirmed for who they are or just not participating at all,” Tanaka said to Stony Brook News. “This change has opened the door for more students to feel like Homecoming is an event in which they can fully participate.”

Under the new format, ten students, regardless of their gender and without ratio, will be chosen as finalists to become Stony Brook Royals. The previous format required that five men and five women be chosen as finalists.

“I applaud the Homecoming Committee for making this innovative change,” Chief Diversity Officer Lee Bitsoi told Stony Brook University News. “This is another step toward building a welcoming, caring, supportive and inclusive campus community where all students feel that they belong.”

“It’s a dream come true,” Stony Brook “nonbinary” student and homecoming finalist, Allilsa Fernandez told NEWS12.

“It doesn’t take away any opportunities from students who would like to be either king or queen,” Stony Brook student RJ Samodal told WABC-TV. “You can still apply. It’s just the title is different.”

The scrapping of the homecoming queen and king titles is nothing new on college campuses. San Diego State replaced the titles in 2015.  In 2017, Northwestern University announced that students would vote on a “Homecoming Wildcat,” rather than a King and Queen. Penn State made the award gender-neutral in April of the same year. This September, Purdue University followed suit.

Stony Brook University also has a decade-old gender-inclusive housing program, which lets students “from across the gender spectrum” live together.

SBU is a publicly-funded school in Suffolk County, Long Island and is part of the State University of New York system. The university has not shied away from public controversy.

During spring 2018, Campus Reform reported on an incident in which SBU’s Students for Justice in Palestine club threatened to “eradicate” Zionism on campus. Also, last semester, in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., the Young Democratic Socialists of America group at Stony Brook demanded that the campus police be disarmed.

Campus Reform  reported that the university’s Graduate Queer Alliance claimed that a debate in which a Christian author participated was “hate speech” in 2015. Furthermore, the entire SUNY system, which comprises of more than sixty colleges and universities, passed a resolution to “Create Transgender Health Care Education at SUNY Campuses” in Jan. 2017.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
4 Comments

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
emeryBob ValdezTom Welsh Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tom Welsh
Guest
Tom Welsh

This is no doubt a promising start. But “Royals”? That must be wrong in “The Land of the Free”. Surely Americans chose to shun all titles of royalty, nobility, gentry or any other such social ranks when they rebelled against British rule.

As the USA prides itself on being a nation of absolute equals, surely the best that could be done would be “People”.

If that doesn’t sound very special, so much the better. In today’s wonderful egalitarian and politically correct society, no one can be special – because everyone is equal.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
October 24, 2018 15:28
emery
Guest
emery

Promising start to what? Stopping the normal from taking place? LGBTO should have their own event. Let the individual chose their orientation, but do not allow them to force their way of life on the majority. They are in perpetual victimhood mode in order to justify their aggressive agendas. Ultimately this is an immoral act.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 24, 2018 17:35
Bob Valdez
Guest
Bob Valdez

Another step closer to Sodom and Gommora and the collapse of us society as a whole.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 24, 2018 15:35
emery
Guest
emery

Actually this “innovative change” will deprive all those students who wanted to be Queen and King of their legitimate fun. They say “all that has changed is the name”, but if that should not matter why don’t we call the winners the Stony Brook LGBTO choice.The majority of people do have normal sexual orientation. It is a crime to force on them the sexuality of a few. Let the LGBTO have their own separate event. But no, they aim to destroy what they can not be, healthy normal youth with normal sexuality.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 24, 2018 17:24

Latest

Putin breaks the ice with Bolton, “Has the eagle eaten all the olives?” (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 141.
Alex Christoforou

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 24, 2018

By

US national security adviser John Bolton was in Moscow meeting with Russian officials and President Vladimir Putin, for what was sure to be a very comprehensive and contentious couple of days, but in a sign of a possible thaw, in what has become a second cold war, Putin and Bolton traded some good spirited jokes with one another.

Putin commented to Bolton in a meeting on Tuesday…

“As far as I remember, the US coat of arms features a bald eagle that holds 13 arrows in one talon and an olive branch in another, which is a symbol of a peace-loving policy.”

“I have a question,” the Russian president continued, “Looks like your eagle has already eaten all the olives; are the arrows all that is left?”

US national security adviser John Bolton, who many reporters signal as the driving force in pushing US President Trump to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, replied…

But I didn’t bring any more olives.

“That’s what I thought,” Putin replied…all in good fun, and a good moment between adversaries who may finally be searching for ways to scale back the tense rhetoric that has defined US-Russia relations over the last decade.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss John Bolton’s trip to Moscow, where despite rocky relations, a Mueller witch-hunt investigation, and a proxy war in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US national security adviser John Bolton joked around a bit, ever so slightly, moving step-by-step towards rapprochement, with a Trump-Putin meeting in Paris.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT

The Russian president said it would be “very useful” to continue direct talks with Trump, perhaps on the sidelines of an international event such as next month’s anniversary of the WWI armistice in Paris, “if the American side is interested in such contacts, of course.

Trump is “looking forward” to seeing Putin in Paris, Bolton confirmed.

Bolton described his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu as “very interesting” and “very productive,”without going into details.

The talks presumably touched on the INF Treaty, which Washington has accused Russia of violating. Moscow says the US withdrawal from the anti-ballistic missile (ABM) treaty and stationing of missile defense systems in Poland and Romania, capable of launching INF-prohibited warheads, constitute a violation.

“Technology has changed, strategic reality has changed, and we both have to deal with it,” Bolton told the BBC, describing his talks with Shoigu about the INF.

The Kremlin’s official statement on the meeting with Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs John Bolton…

Vladimir Putin received in the Kremlin Assistant to the President of the United States of America for National Security Affairs John Bolton.

Taking part in the meeting from the Russian side were Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Earlier today, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu met with John Bolton. On October 22, Nikolai Patrushev and Sergei Lavrov also had talks with the Assistant to the US President.

* * *

Beginning of conversation with Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs John Bolton

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Bolton, colleagues,

We are pleased to see you in Moscow.

At the beginning of our conversation I would like to recall our meeting with the President of the United States in Helsinki. In my view, it was a useful, and at times fairly tough, meeting and conversation which ultimately turned out to be fruitful, in my opinion.

This is why, to be honest, we are sometimes perplexed to see the United States take absolutely unprovoked steps towards Russia that we cannot call friendly. We actually do not even respond to your steps, yet this approach continues.

Despite your efforts trade between our countries – however strange it might seem – continues to grow, 16 percent last year; this year it has already grown by 8 percent. This is small in absolute numbers, very small, of course, however, this is the trend. With a positive balance for the United States, by the way. Mutual investments are also growing with Russian investments in the US economy at twice the US investments in the Russian economy.

It will, of course, be very useful to exchange views on the issues of strategic stability, disarmament issues, and regional conflicts.

We know – and talk a lot – about the unilateral exit of the United States from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. We recently heard about the United States’ intention to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. We know about the Administration’s doubts about prolonging New START and hear about the intention to deploy some elements of the anti-missile defence system in space.

As I recall, there is a bald eagle pictured on the US coat of arms: it holds 13 arrows in one talon and an olive branch in the other as a symbol of peaceful policy: a branch with 13 olives. My question: has your eagle already eaten all the olives leaving only the arrows?

In general, I would like very much to talk with you not only as the Assistant to the US President, but also as a specialist on disarmament and arms control.

And, of course, it would be useful to continue a direct dialogue with the US President, first of all, on the sidelines of the international events that will take place soon, such as the one in Paris. Of course, if the US is interested in such contacts.

Assistant to the President of the United States of America for National Security Affairs John Bolton: Well, thank you very much, Mr President. It is a pleasure to see you again. I appreciate you taking the time to get together and will be pleased to go over all the items on the agenda.

And to begin, as you indicated I think President Trump will look forward to seeing you in Paris, on the sidelines of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice. Because despite our differences, which exist because of our different national interests, it is still important to work in areas where there is a possibility of mutual cooperation.

And I had discussions with all of your senior national security advisors in the past two days, and again, I am grateful for the opportunity to speak with you on behalf of President Trump. And hopefully, I’ll have some answers for you, but I didn’t bring any olives.

Vladimir Putin: My thoughts exactly.

(Laughter.)

John Bolton: The olive branch is held in the right talon of the eagle, demonstrating its priority.

Vladimir Putin: If I remember correctly, there is also an inscription: In Varietate Concordia, United in Diversity. This is why, despite different approaches, we can and should look for points of contact.

John Bolton: That’s very much our intention, though our motto is “E pluribus unum,” “Out of many, one,” so maybe it is something to look forward to there.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Erdogan speaks out about Khashoggi murder, no mention of audio recording (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 140.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 24, 2018

By

Turkish President Erdogan did not reveal “the naked truth” as to who exactly killed Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a speech on Tuesday before the Turkish parliament, but as Zerohedge reports, Erdogan did raise important questions while providing the most detailed public statement yet on the killing, which corroborated several anonymously sourced reports that surfaced in recent days.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Erdogan’s speech, which provided little insight into the men who murdered Jamal Khashoggi, and no “smoking gun” was given to connect the killing directly to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, but Erdogan may have revealed that an audio tape reportedly in the hands of Turkish officials may have never existed.

Did Erdogan play the Saudi monarchy into admitting that Khashoggi was indeed killed inside the Istanbul Consulate, out of fear that a mysterious audio tape of the murder would surface?

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

Though it was conspicuously timed to overlap with the opening of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s “Davos in the Desert,” Erdogan’s speech didn’t include any previously unreported bombshell allegations, nor the “smoking gun” to connect the killing directly to MbS, Erdogan did assert that the “savage” killing had been pre-planned by the Saudi government, contradicting the Saudi government’s official story that Khashoggi’s death was the result of a botched interrogation, and that he died after a brief struggle…with 15 Saudi intelligence operatives, as the Financial Times pointed out. Though his statement was the most aggressive yet from the Turkish government, it notably stopped short of directly accusing the Saudi leadership of murder.

“We have significant signs that this was not something that happened instantaneously, spontaneously,” Mr Erdogan said in speech to members of his parliamentary party. “Khashoggi was murdered in a ferocious manner.”

Erdogan said the gathering of the 15 intelligence operatives in Istanbul was clearly no accident, and that the Turkish government wants to know “on whose orders” they were sent. While the Saudis had taken “an important step” in admitting to the killing, Erdogan said more details – such as the location of Khashoggi’s remains – must be shared with Turkish investigators.

“People who had qualifications related to the incident gathered in Istanbul,” he said. “On whose orders did they come . . .? We want an answer.”

“Why has the body not been found?”

Erdogan also questioned why the Saudis had refused to open their consulate to Turkish investigators until days after Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“Dear members, let me tell you that the Saudi authorities have taken an important step confirming the crime, the killing. Now we ask Saudi authorities to work hard to reveal the names of those involved from bottom to top.”

As Bloomberg pointed out, hours before Erdogan’s speech, the Turkish newspaper Sabah, which is closely tied to the Turkish state, reported that Ahmad Abdullah al-Muzaini, the attaché of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, helped orchestrate the murder on the ground and was the main Saudi intelligence representative there. Meanwhile, Reuters reported Monday that a close confidant of MbS whom the newswire described as “the Saudi Steve Bannon” helped plan the killing and even spoke with Khashoggi via Skype before ordering that he be killed.

Watch the full video of Erdogan’s speech below:

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Why Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed

Khashoggi’s critique was both eloquent and controversial. It’s why he was murdered.
The Duran

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 24, 2018

By

Authored by Mark Perry via The Unz Review:

A new whisper campaign against him is trying to blur the truth: that he criticized certain U.S-Arab alliances, and paid the price…

In the early summer of 2005, during the height of the U.S. war in Iraq, I arranged to have lunch with Jerry Jones, a special assistant to then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. I had heard rumors that Jones and a number of senior U.S. military leaders were holding quiet talks with prominent Islamists and other officials representing Iraq’s tribes at a hotel in Amman, Jordan. The discussions were part of an effort by Jones and senior military officers to end the Anbar insurgency, which was responsible for a lengthening list of U.S. casualties in Iraq.

For the outset of our meeting, Jones (a gangly and affable Texan who’d served in influential positions in several Republican administrations), detailed the challenges facing the U.S. military in Anbar and provided a summary of the “brutal,” “bloody” and “harrowing” fighting there. America’s military deaths were spiking, with no end in sight. “We’re in trouble,” Jones concluded. While much of this was known at the time, Jones’s narrative stunned me. “Are you telling me that we’re losing the war in Iraq?” I asked. Jones chuckled and shook his head: “Losing? We’re not only losing,” he said, “we’re on the wrong side.”

Not much has changed in the intervening years, as the recent murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of a Saudi kill team has shown. While the U.S. was able to quell the Anbar insurgency, America has stumbled from position to position in the region, primarily because we’ve continued to make the same mistakes that we made in Anbar—we’re losing in the Middle East because we’re on the wrong side, a side that is represented by leaders like Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi knew this better than anyone.

Last August, Khoshoggi authored a Washington Post article cataloguing these stumbles, and offering a solution. Khoshoggi wrote that America’s failure in the Middle East was the result of its failure to recognize the importance of the region’s Islamist parties—primarily the Muslim Brotherhood. “There can be no political reform and democracy in any Arab country without accepting that political Islam is a part of it,” he wrote.

Khashoggi’s critique was both eloquent and controversial. It’s why he was murdered.

“The United States’s aversion to the Muslim Brotherhood,” he wrote

“. . . is the root of a predicament across the entire Arab world. The eradication of the Muslim Brotherhood is nothing less than an abolition of democracy and a guarantee that Arabs will continue living under authoritarian and corrupt regimes.”

While eloquent, Khoshoggi’s views weren’t a surprise. He had made the same point to me back in 2005 (we were only acquaintances, though we found ourselves singing from the same songsheet), during a conference of Islamist organizations in Beirut, which included the senior leaders of the Brotherhood. America was fated to fail in the Middle East, Khoshoggi told me then, because it was “unable to distinguish real enemies from true friends.” More simply, since 9/11 (as he described it), the U.S. had failed to distinguish between Islamists who have constituencies and are political parties (like the Muslim Brotherhood), with those who have no constituencies and are networks—like al-Qaeda and, later, ISIS. Conversely, the leaders whom we then and continue to identify as secular reformers and our closest friends and allies (a list that includes General Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia) are neither. They are policemen.

If there is any compensation in this sordid tale, it is that America’s mistakes have been bipartisan. George Bush’s invasion of Iraq did not end al-Qaeda’s threat, but actually strengthened it (and empowered Iran), while Barack Obama’s pledge to the Egyptian people that the U.S. would support “a democratic political order with participation from all sides” breathed its last when, in August of 2013, the Egyptian military massacred over 600 pro-democracy demonstrators in Cairo’s Rabaa Square. Obama looked the other way.

Put simply, when the chips were down, America’s political leaders didn’t support hope and change, they supported reaction and murder. They put American on the side of the thugs.

The idea (momentary, fleeting) that this would change under Donald Trump, died a comical death on May 21, 2017 in Riyadh, when our president placed his hands on a glowing orb that symbolized the establishment of Saudi Arabia’s “Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology.” Joining him in this decidedly perverse celebration was Egypt’s dictator Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“This groundbreaking new center represents a clear declaration that Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in combating radicalization,” Trump said during the ceremony, “and I want to express our gratitude to King Salman for this strong demonstration of leadership.”

Among the onlookers that Sunday evening was son-in-law Jared Kushner and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. Jared was then ensconced as the administration’s new point man on Middle East peace (the bar is low, so why not?), while bin Nayef was on his way out the door —escorted there by Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s newly anointed and photogenic strongman. And so it was that while many of America’s journalists recoiled from Trump’s decision to make common cause with Fatah al-Sisi, they safely ignored him as they tripped all over each other to praise his alter-ego, and supporter, bin Salman or “MbS.” Bin Salman, they said, was a leader who promised to create “a more modern, more entrepreneurial, less-hidebound and more youth-oriented society.”

That promise, it seems, has now been drowned out by the screams of a reporter who dared tell the truth. It’s no wonder that many foreign policy officials view Khashoggi’s death as a possible turning point in U.S.-Saudi relations—and one that might spur a rethinking of U.S. policy in the region. But even that hope is now beginning to fade, led by the reaction of a community of voices—including National Security Adviser John Bolton, his allies at Frank Gaffney’s Center for Security Policy, and the new Kushner-linked Strategic Studies Group—have mounted a well-documented “whispering campaign” that Khashoggi “pimped for the Brotherhood.”

In one sense, of course, they’re right. For what Khashoggi was telling us (and what he wrote in his August piece in the Washington Post) is that the U.S. has gotten the Middle East terribly wrong. That we have miscast our enemies and misidentified our friends. That the forces for change in Cairo and Riyadh are not in its governments, but in its prisons. That America is not only losing in the Middle East, it’s on the wrong side. That Mohammed bin Salman is not a friend of democracy, but its enemy.

Khashoggi was right. Which is why he was murdered.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending