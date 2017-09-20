North Korea threatens “final ruin” of USA in first statement since Trump’s UN speech

North Korea has issued a response to Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nations in which he threatened to “destroy” North Korea. During the speech, Trump also said that Kim Jong-Un, whom North Koreans call the Great Marshall, but whom Trump referred to at the UN as “rocket man”, was on a “suicide mission”.

While North Korea’s statement does not address Trump’s clearly insulting remarks specifically, it does indicate that if Trump and his colleagues continue to threaten North Korea, it could provoke a nuclear first strike.

Below is the North Korean statement in its entirety: