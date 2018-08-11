Connect with us

Nancy Pelosi ‘couldn’t resist’ appearing at drag queen event

Democrats unhappy with the prospect of Nancy Pelosi resuming the post as Speaker of the House if they win back the House.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 min ago

on

99 Views

Most of America is not impressed with sexually perverse or aberrant people. Even though the elitist liberal entertainment media and especially West Coast liberal enclaves would have us believe that everybody thinks this perversity is to be lauded (so we should too), this is not true. However, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is not aware of that.

Perhaps this is a good thing for Republicans.

The SFGate.com website, home of the SFGate news and Chronicle publications of San Francisco, heralded Nancy Pelosi’s appearance at a drag queen contest as a significant political event, especially when Mrs. Pelosi, who claims to be Roman Catholic, threw slop all over her faith by both being a judge at this event, and by comparing the success of politicians to that of these men who dress as women and who are often sexually deranged.

After appearing on an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that politicians could learn a thing or two from drag queens.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about her appearance on the show Thursday night, Pelosi said, “This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country. And that’s why I was so excited and couldn’t resist being on the show.”

Minority Leader Pelosi is gradually becoming seen as a potential drag or dead weight on the Democrat Party. As the party continues it’s Obama-inspired trend toward becoming the “Identity politics” haven for anyone who thinks that because they are weird, strange or different, they are therefore special and elite, there are some Democrats, usually from non-coastal areas of the US, that are becoming increasingly concerned.

A parallel piece in the self-same SFGate notes this:

While Democrats grow optimistic about their chances of taking control of the House in November, they are increasingly anxious that the presence of their longtime and polarizing leader, Nancy Pelosi, is making it harder for many of their candidates to compete in crucial swing districts.

Republicans, clinging to a 23-seat majority in the House, have made the House Minority Leader a central element of their attack ads and are portraying many of their opponents as inextricably tied to the liberal from San Francisco. At the same time, some Democrats are expressing alarm that she is standing in the way of the next generation of leaders.

The tension was apparent Thursday, when Rashida Tlaib became at least the 27th Democratic House candidate to decline to say whether she would support Pelosi. Some Democrats fear that anti-Pelosi attacks aimed at the Democratic candidate in this week’s special election in an Ohio congressional district helped push the Republican to a narrow lead.

The dynamic creates a conundrum for Democrats, many of whom rely on Pelosi’s fundraising prowess and admire her political savvy and status as one of the country’s most influential female leaders. But some also are beginning to speak out about how allowing Pelosi to remain in charge of the caucus could reduce the size of a Democratic wave in November or worse, imperil their ability to win the majority.

“People pretend that it isn’t a problem, but it’s a problem that exists,” said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., who said he heard from frustrated colleagues this week concerned that the anti-Pelosi messaging cost Democrats in Ohio.

The tension is exacerbated by a growing generational rift in the Democratic caucus, with younger candidates and members looking to assert themselves against a leadership team that includes Pelosi, 78, and her top lieutenant, 79-year-old Minority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland. Among the Democratic candidates who have declined to endorse Pelosi is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old Democratic Socialist from Queens who has become a national star of the party’s left wing.

Tlaib, of Michigan, said it was time for a generational change, telling CNN Thursday that her constituents “don’t feel like they’re being heard, and I think that starts at the top with leadership.”

Republicans say Pelosi, who is well-known among voters from her four years as House speaker starting in 2007 and who wants to reclaim the job, continues to be a reliable shorthand for a liberal Democratic agenda.

What they do not directly say is that this “tie” to San Francisco liberalism is repugnant, not only to conservative Republicans and Trump supporters, but also to a lot of “flyover country” Democrats themselves who, despite strong social or emotional ties to this political party, are faced with what the party has itself become. The increasing emphasis on what amounts to identity politics campaigning (though the Democrats are now trying to hide this from plain sight) may not be palatable.

Nancy Pelosi’s liaison with the rather strange group of folks that cross-dress, and the praise for their pride in being deviant, is probably not that interesting compared with economic growth and job growth such as has happened during the Trump administration.

These very real results stand in strong opposition to the fluff of being validated by the government as a victim. Such a validation usually results in… nothing.

How liberals are defeating liberty in America – Part 2

A great deal of leftist success in destroying American liberty came when the study of both sacred and secular history was silenced.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 11, 2018

By

In previous this piece, we observed the stupendous, but intentionally created, ignorance among students at Columbia University, one of America’s Ivy League institutions of higher education.

The students were asked if they could name all five types of liberty protected under the First Amendment of the US Constitution. The text of the Amendment and the list of the freedoms is given again here for reference:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The five freedoms stipulated are:

  1. Congress may not regulate religious practice by passage of any laws
  2. Freedom of speech
  3. Freedom of the press
  4. The right of people to assemble peaceably and
  5. The right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

None of the students were able to state all five, and the most any of them could state in some garbled form was three.

We also noted that the sense of what constituted free speech was highly subjective, according to the emotional sensibilities of the students asked. But not one student referred to the constitutionally granted freedom of speech as being the law, though one did note that the Constitution does protect the liberty to say something even if it is unpleasant or hurtful to someone else to hear.

But that understanding clearly is dissolving. The spectre of “hate speech” has come to mean almost any sort of speech that is pro-traditional family values, pro-life and especially, pro-Christian. As the irony of the title of this article also demonstrates, it is absolutely amazing to consider that Christianity, the religion which alone in the world espouses the need to love one’s enemies, and to do good to those that would harm us, is now considered “hateful.”

One of the great reasons given for the study of history is simply that “we study history so we do not repeat it.But the rejection of much of US history, and the simultaneous rejection of Christian history overall, has created the opportunity to repeat some of the most disastrous actions humanity has ever done.

Amidst all the talk of “tolerance”, “equality” and “compassion”, we already see violence and bloodshed, the abolishing of liberty, and the rumors of a new American Civil War seem more and more likely to come to pass.

At the core of this is the state of our people, which has sunk into lawlessness. It may not look like this to view the students in the Campus Reform video, but here is how it is true.

The old Church Slavonic and modern Russian languages both have an interesting word for this: “беззаконие” (bezzakoniye), which means, literally, “without law; lawless.” It is interesting to note that what the students said in the Campus Reform video was all lawless. There was no reference to authority. The definition of right or wrong was not based on law and principle; instead, it was based on emotion and personal evaluation.

But the original text of this psalm, used as a prayer does not talk about the identity of just individual wrong actions. It talks about removal of one’s personal present state of lawlessness, and it hammers this idea home over and over.

David understood this because he was trapped in it. He slept with someone else’s wife and got her pregnant. He could not set up a situation to make it look like the baby was by her husband, so he had the husband killed. Then he kept the woman, married her, and kept all of this a secret until one of his court prophets nailed him for it. David was out of control. However the counsel of Nathan was able to make the king ruthlessly aware of his lawless state. As horrible as David’s adultery and murderous conspiracy was, the even more serious matter was the fact that he could not stop himself, and needed strong intervention to start to break out of this trap.

He became aware of how utterly out of control he had become, how his state of mind was so lawless that he did these things, and then how he tried to conceal them. This was unbelievably painful for him to confront, but confront it he did, and he was able to turn his life around, and he stayed resolutely faithful to his God until the end. But during that lawless time, his kingdom hung in jeopardy.

Sometimes people in a state of lawlessness act very kind and compassionate. But the same people are just as easily stirred to violence and passion, even to the point of wishing or attempting to inflict injury or death upon those they disagree with – again, not in the basis of lawfulness, but purely in passion. Like David, these people are out of control.

Sometimes it seems funny, but with the discussion here in mind, consider this video segment:

Observing the insanity of the Trump-hating press gives us many examples of how bad this is. For two years now, a series of lies have been promulgated about President Trump, many of which are true – as applied to Hillary Clinton. And for two years, no one has been able to simply put a stop to the utter nonsense of Russiagate. The nation and its media seem powerless to just call the story bogus and be done with it. Emotion reigns so supreme over logic that the country is in a lawless state, devoid of the ability to see and accept truth.

This was the same thing that Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote about when she realized it in 1881 on the Fourth of July:

The crowd was scattering away then, but Laura stood stock still. Suddenly she had a completely new thought. The Declaration [of Independence] and the song [My Country, ’tis of Thee] came together in her mind, and she thought: God is America’s king.

She thought: Americans won’t obey any king on earth. Americans are free. That means they have to obey their own consciences. No king bosses Pa, he has to boss himself. Why (she thought), when I am a little older, Pa and Ma will stop telling me what to do, and there isn’t anyone else who has a right to give me orders. I will have to make myself be good.

Her whole mind seemed to be lighted up by that thought. This is what it means to be free. It means, you have to be good. “Our father’s God, author of liberty –“ The laws of Nature and of Nature’s God endow you with a right to life and liberty. Then you have to keep the laws of God, for God’s law is the only thing that gives you a right to be free.

It is important to know that Laura had been rigorously educated on the subject of American history and the Constitution of the United States. She was also raised in a family with a culture that while not overly religious, was nevertheless steeped in prayer and aligned with the knowledge that our own judgement is not to be trusted.

However, in the United States after her, things changed. The New York Post reports that schools in the United States stopped teaching American history. They note that in 2014, only 18 percent of high school students were proficient in US History. And why? Again, the same culture of lawlessness, a society fueled only by emotion and opinion of the day:

…[H]ow do we tell [Martin Luther] King’s story without telling the story of the Founding Fathers, the Constitution or of Abraham Lincoln? King’s protests were effective because they were grounded in the idea that America was supposed to be something specific, that the Constitution said so — and that we weren’t living up to those ideals.

The Brooklyn teacher I spoke with says instructors balk when it comes to history: They don’t want to offend anyone. “The more vocal and involved the parents are, the more likely the teacher will feel uncomfortable to teach certain things or say something that might create a problem.” Which leaves . . . Martin Luther King.

She cited issues around Thanksgiving, like teaching the story of pilgrims and the Native Americans breaking bread together as one that teachers might sideline for fear of parents complaining. Instead of addressing sticky subjects, we skip them altogether.

So, while liberal forces have advertised “compassion”, “reflection” and “self-criticism” as the hallmarks of “fairness”, in reality all they have done is to strip the central underpinnings of our nation’s liberty – the notion that liberty is God-given, the Constitution as the safeguard against government’s usurping of that liberty, and that of a nation governed by laws in obedience to the Great Lawgiver who is higher and above all kings of the earth.

With these foundational aspects gone, now all we have are people running around doing and saying what they think “feels right” at the time.

Continue Reading

Russia hysteria gave us social media censorship (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 75.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 11, 2018

By

It started with Hillary Clinton floating out the big lie, that 17 US intelligence agencies are “confident” that Russia hacked DNC servers and John Podesta email accounts, in a Kremlin plot to elect Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Fast forward two years later and witness Silicon Valley tech giants colluding in a span of 12 hours to de-platform Infowars and Alex Jones.

These are not isolated incidences. The one gave us the other.

The Deep State’s chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost to the ultimate outsider, Donald Trump. All eyes, and all lies, turned to the perennial scapegoat Russia.

This time the elitist plan was more sinister than ever. Why let a good lie like ‘Russia election meddling’ go to waste?

While the Deep State was whipping up hatred, racism, and bigotry towards Russians, conservative and libertarian media sources were deemed ‘hate speech’ and ‘islamophobes’, found guilty by tech billionaires and their globalist master of committing actions over the internet that threaten the “survival” of American Democracy.

Much like those pesky and evil Russians, conservative and libertarian voices need to be silenced.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle, Editor-in-Chief of The Duran Alexander Mercouris, and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss how Russia hysteria kicked, off by Hillary Clinton’s “17 intelligence agencies” lies, has now morphed into an Orwellian social media purge.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Continue Reading

Yemen: Fake ‘News’ That’s Mixed Into America’s Mainstream News – And Why

CNN Fake News lies about Yemen reporting that the war in Yemen is between “the internationally recognized government in Yemen and against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.”
Eric Zuesse

Published

19 hours ago

on

August 10, 2018

By

On Friday, August 10th, CNN headlined “Saudi-led strike kills dozens of children on school field trip in Yemen” and reported as if the United States doesn’t have any important role to play in targeting and supplying the bombs and missiles for what the news-report refers to as “the Saudi-led coalition.” It even says at 0:15 in the video, “Saudi Arabia, through air strikes, leads the coalition, including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and Sudan” and doesn’t even mention there the main party, other than the royal Saud family — the U.S. Government itself — which provides not only detailed authorization of each target but also the weapons and the training on how they’re used. The accompanying printed CNN news-article says nothing at all about the U.S. Government’s involvement until the very end of the article, where a U.S. propagandist is quoted:

After the strike, the United States, which largely supports the coalition’s campaign, issued a statement.

“US military support to our partners mitigates noncombatant casualties,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich, according to the statement.

“Our support to the coalition consists of aerial refueling and intelligence support to assist our partners in securing their borders from cross-border attacks from the Houthis. Our noncombat support focuses on improving coalition processes and procedures, especially regarding compliance with the law of armed conflict and best practices for reducing the risk of civilian casualties,” the statement said.

Here are more photos and videos of the air-strike’s victims, as posted to twitter by opponents of the Saudi, and UAE, and American dictatorships.

The CNN report alleges that the war in Yemen is between “the internationally recognized government in Yemen and against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.”

However, on 3 February 2018 the Washington Post had headlined “Yemen’s war is so out of control, allies are turning on one another” and reported by burying, within their article, clear evidence that that from CNN is a rabidly deceptive representation of the reality — a lie. Here are the relevant excerpts:

The three-year-old Yemen conflict has largely been cast as a war that pits an internationally recognized government against Iranian-backed rebels who ousted it. … Said April Longley Alley, a senior Yemen analyst for the International Crisis Group, “The narrative of a ‘legitimate government’ fighting the ‘Iranian-backed Houthis’ obscures a complex local reality, and it hinders efforts to achieve peace.” … 

[The Sauds’ chosen leader of Yemen] Hadi … has presided mostly from the Saudi capital, Riyadh. …

Alley added, … “Now what we see is the UAE and [Saudi Arabia] scrambling to paper over differences between the two so that they can maintain, at least while the war with the Houthis continues, the myth of a unified front under an internationally recognized government.” …

“The Emirates [the 7 Emirs who collectively own UAE] has ambitions in the south, and one of its most important ambitions is [grabbing] the port of Aden,” said Hassan Aljalal, a Yemeni journalist. …

Hesham Alghannam, a Saudi researcher at the University of Exeter, said … “where did the money go?” … The coalition, he added, also needed to put more pressure on the government to “deliver for the people.”

That Washington Post article mentioned nothing, at all, about the U.S. Government’s role invading Yemen.

The owner of the Washington Post is Jeff Bezos, who also is the main owner of Amazon, whose web services division is the supplier of cloud computing services for the U.S. federal Government, which division — serving the Pentagon, CIA, NSA, etc., instead of consumers — is the only consistently profitable division of Amazon, and thus the key to Bezos’s having a net worth that’s already approximately 10% as large as is the Saudi King’s net worth. In the United States, conflict-of-interest laws don’t pertain to the ‘news’media. However, a landmark 26 June 2017 ruling by the state of California’s Supreme Court, in the case of People v. Superior Court (Sahlolbei), could lead to a transformation of America into a democracy (which it isn’t currently), and that would mean ending the U.S. empire, including NATO, which has no democratic but only an imperial reason for existing after the end in 1991 of the Soviet Union and of its communism and of its Warsaw Pact military alliance mirroring America’s NATO military alliance.

CNN’s news-report on the Yemeni schoolbus-bombing closes:

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the United States did not have the “full details of what happened on the ground” but said “we’re concerned about these reports.”

“We call on the Saudi-led coalition to conduct … an investigation,” Nauert said.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of  They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of  CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

Continue Reading

