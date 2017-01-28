Donald Trump’s popularity surges after first week as President

First opinion poll shows surge of support for US President after blizzard of activity in first week of office.

US President Trump’s Inaugural Address, and his blizzard of activity in his first week as President, may be deeply unpopular with some commentators, but the first opinion polls suggest that they are going down well with US voters.

That at least seems to be the conclusion of the Rasmussen polling agency.

Here is how Rasmussen reports its findings

President Trump moved at warp speed through his first full week in office, and voters like what they’re seeing. The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll has found the new president’s job approval hitting the mid- to upper 50s.

Rasmussen shows US voters strongly approving President Trump’s moves on trade, spending and immigration. Strikingly 38% of women voters think the country is moving in the right direction, the highest level of confidence in four years.

Of course it is early days and any US President can expect a grace period from US voters after taking office. However no US President in recent years – not even George W. Bush – has faced such a relentless barrage of criticism from the establishment media as Donald Trump has done. It seems however that most US voters – for the moment at least – are paying no attention to what the media is saying, and like what their new President is doing.