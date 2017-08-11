Latest, News

Trump to North Korea: US military “locked and loaded”

Trump's Tweets a new threat to North Korea.

Donald Trump has Tweeted a further threat to North Korea, saying that the US military is “locked and loaded” and ready to attack.

It is not clear what Trump means when he says he hopes the leader of North Korea will find another path, but this could indicate, as he previously indicated that in spite of all the back and forth threats, dialogue is an option that is still on the table.

Trump’s recent moves seem to contradict his campaign pledge to revive the element of surprise in American military tactics.

