White House releases photo of US President Trump speaking to Russian President Putin

The White House has released a photo of US President Trump talking (see picture above) from the Oval Office by telephone to Russian President Putin.

There is no word yet as to what the two Presidents said to each other. However it is known that Russian President Putin consulted with his Security Council before taking the call, whilst US President Trump had another 45 minute call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The fact the White House is releasing a photograph of President Trump speaking to President Putin however suggests that the conversation went well.

Present with Trump in the Oval Office when he made the call were Vice-President Michael Pence, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump’s senior advisor Steve Bannon.