The Digital Immortal Regiment

Our gallery of heroes submitted by our readers.

We are deeply honoured to present the first ever Digital Immortal Regiment.

Today, millions around the world will be marching with photos of loved ones and comrades who fought in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War.

We asked our readers to submit photos for a Digital Immortal Regiment made up of not only Soviet veterans but of veterans from every allied force. Our Digital Immortal Regiment includes veterans from the Soviet Union, United States, Yugoslavia, Greece, Britain, Australia and beyond.