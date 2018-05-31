China and Russia holding joint military cooperation talks

The Chinese and Russian militaries have been getting a lot closer lately, and Chinese diplomats paying visit to Russia have been playing a role in it recently. The topics of talks, held yesterday, between the two nation’s military top brass, involved cooperation on confronting military issues that are perceived as common threats.

The Global Times reports:

The armed forces of China and Russia held their 20th round of strategic consultation in Beijing on Wednesday. The two sides exchanged views and reached broad consensus on current international and regional hotspot issues and on further deepening China-Russia military cooperation under the new circumstances. They pledged to firmly implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, boost bilateral military cooperation and make new contributions to pressing ahead with military strategic cooperation. Li Zuocheng, member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department, met with the Russian delegation during the consultation.

At a time when the American and Chinese militaries are continuing to threaten each other over American naval vessels intruding on territorial waters claimed by the Chinese, the Russians and the Chinese are working on strengthening their military cooperation.

Both nations are considered a threat in the Trump administration’s recent defense posture and both of them find themselves on the receiving end of American economic aggression.

