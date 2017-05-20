BREAKING: Russian FM Lavrov says Trump didn’t discuss Comey firing in meeting

Lavrov has rubbished the story as fake.

Sergey Lavrov has said that a New York Times story claiming that Donald Trump said that he fired James Comey because he was a ‘nut job’ and had impeded good relations with Russia is fake.

When asked to confirm the story which White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has not denied, Lavrov said,

“We did not touch on that topic (of Comey) at all”.

Russia has offered to release a full transcript of the meeting that Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had with Donald Trump.

The United States has refused the offer.

