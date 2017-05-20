Trump to Lavrov: Comey is ‘a nut job’

Donald Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergev Lavrov what he really thinks of former FBI director James Comey.

According to yet another leak from the Trump White House, The New York Times has published further details of the conversation Donald Trump had with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

According to the New York Times, Trump said,

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job”.

Trump allegedly continued,

“I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off. I’m not under investigation”.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has not denied the veracity of the claims, instead he said,

“By grandstanding and politicising the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia. The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it. Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations”.

Donald Trump’s opponents are all ready using this as ‘evidence’ of the fact that Comey’s firing was politically motivated, even though it initially came as a legal recommendation for deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Therefore, Trump’s remarks should be seen for what they are, an honest opinion shared in private between responsible parties, one which did not contradict but rather affirmed the recommended legal advice of a respected US official.

Of course, logic let alone humanity and humility simply do not factor into the minds of Trump’s opponents in the Democratic party, deep state, mainstream media and the leakers who seem to leak everything that Trump does and says.

In this sense, Sean Spicer is correct, the real scandal is the leaks, not the content of Trump’s conversation.

In all of this, I suspect Sergey Lavrov, a man of both wit and wisdom must feel sorry for The Donald. While Lavrov’s Foreign Ministry has rightly condemned America’s recent war crime in Syria, on a personal level, Lavrov almost certainly understands the kind of pressure that Trump is under and he must also almost certainly understand that Trump spoke in what is legally termed ‘good faith’ but perhaps in this instance, what came more importantly be described as an honest man to man conversation.

The great irony in this is that Comey made a non-political office political. Donald Trump simply expressed his disgust at such a fact in his own inimitable style.

I have no doubt that the mainstream media will spin this reality on its head.