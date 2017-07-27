Richard Blumenthal supports half a billion dollars for Ukrainian extremists, while US troops and his own state struggle to pay their bills

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was elected to represent the people of Connecticut.

But it seems now he thinks backing war crimes and anti-Russian genocide in Ukraine is a better allocation of his time – and the people’s money.

Blumenthal is backing a defense bill in Congress which would earmark $500 million for caring for wounded Ukrainian troops fighting in Donbass – many of whom are members of extremist battalions like “Azov” and “Pravii Sektor.”

That’s while his own state’s economy is in the doldrums and Connecticut’s government is struggling to make ends meet.

What’s more, the allocated funds come out of paychecks for US military members, 25% of whom cannot even feed themselves and rely on food stamps to survive.

Blumenthal also staunchly opposes President Trump’s healthcare reform plan, even though Obamacare’s failure has left millions of Americans unable to pay their medical bills.

But multi-billionaire Blumenthal, who’s family is one of the richest in the country, clearly has other priorities.