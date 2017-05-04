Ukraine’s notorious volunteer Azov Battalion has been guilty of some of the most heinous war crimes against the people of Donbass. Details of just some of the disgusting acts perpetrated by the Azov Battalion can be found in a lengthy OSCE report from April of last year.

READ MORE: 5 facts that prove Lavrov is correct when he says Ukraine is ‘dancing to pipe of neo-Nazis’

The Battalion founded in 2014 by the post-coup junta in Kiev is known for attracting some of the most blood-thirsty neo-Nazis in Ukraine as well as foreign terrorists from abroad.

The atrocities committed by the Azov Battalion have proved too much for even the US Congress who issued the following stipulation to the agreement to fund the increasingly destitute Ukraine regime.

A US Congressional document accompanying the appropriation bill for the Pentagon reads,

“The funds provided for by this law cannot be used to supply arms, conduct training or provide any other assistance to the Azov battalion”.

Although many are troubled that the US continues to give any money to the rogue regime in Kiev, this is a small step in the right direction.