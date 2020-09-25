ZERO Evidence that COVID Fulfills Koch’s 4 Germ Theory Postulates – Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Sayer Ji

In this interview, Dr. Kaufman explores a new study published in NATURE which claims to establish COVID-19 related pathogenicity in an animal model, but which does not fulfill Koch’s postulates for germ theory, and may overtly misrepresent the truth. This, in fact, is not new, as many publications have claimed to isolate COVID-19 or prove its role in causing animal and human deaths, yet none of them are actually capable of demonstrating this conclusively. Sayer Ji asks hard hitting questions and together they explore the implications of this and other research to the ongoing weaponization of germ theory as a political weapon for mass control and surveillance in violation of basic human, civil, constitutional and medical rights.

Andrew Kaufman MD is a healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, while a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.

Andrew has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts, and held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations.

Dr. Kaufman has gained tremendous popularity in recent months sharing a different perspective on the role of health and disease within the context of current pandemic fears.

Follow him at: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/

Dr. Kaufman’s you tube channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v…

Dr. Kaufman’s Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/andrew.kaufm…

Learn about the RED PILL EXPO: https://redpillexpo.org/

Find many more of Dr. Kaufman’s interviews, and other content related to: “Questioning Germ Theory, Contagion, and Viral Testing,” visit Questioning Covid: http://www.questioningcovid.com

For a related and alternative perspective on infectious disease related to COVID-19 and exosomes, watch Sayer’s video on COVID-19: Is It Really About A Virus? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp4wX…

Follow Sayer Ji on his Telegram channel: https://t.me/sayeregengmi

Follow Sayer Ji on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sayergmi/

Join the Greenmedinfo.com daily newsletter: http://www.greenmedinfo.com/standforh…

Join the upcoming health freedom/gratitude rally: www.thankyoubodyrally.com

Take action in support of your health freedom at: http://www.standforhealthfreedom.com

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report