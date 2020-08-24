in Latest, Video

Revealing! Forensic Pathologist Professor Klaus Püschel pulls no punches…

From Ivor Cummings

Excellent mainstream German news interview. This expert German Pathologist Professor reveals the reality around the impacts of our viral issue (which has now passed in Europe in any case – this Interview was end May, during the actual epidemic). He explains the actual reality of the impacts, and the interviewer is clearly accepting of it. Because it’s the reality – that’s why! The exaggeration laid low…NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCumminsFor monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment – simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins

Covid-19

