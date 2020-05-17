in Links, Latest

Censored Dr. Kaufman: "They Want To Genetically Modify Us With COVID-19 Vaccine" – Loses his Job and Willing to go to Jail to Resist

Visit Direct Link

Dr. Andrew Kaufman may be the most censored doctor in the U.S. right now. His videos are removed and censored from YouTube very quickly.

Dr. Kaufman is so intelligent, and so articulate, that the “mainstream” media and medical authorities obviously fear him and his message, and they are doing everything in their power to suppress him.

This video (below) he did with Spiro Skouras, for example, was immediately removed from YouTube, although Spiro’s other videos remain for the most part (for now).

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Covid-19Dr Andrew KaufmanSARS-COV2PCR Testing

What do you think?

-1 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Meet Barbara Ferrer, The Social Justice Warrior With No Medical Background Leading LA’s COVID Response

Dems launch ANOTHER Trump probe – after he fires State Dept official who was investigating Pompeo & pushed a new ‘dossier’