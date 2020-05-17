Censored Dr. Kaufman: "They Want To Genetically Modify Us With COVID-19 Vaccine" – Loses his Job and Willing to go to Jail to Resist

Dr. Andrew Kaufman may be the most censored doctor in the U.S. right now. His videos are removed and censored from YouTube very quickly.

Dr. Kaufman is so intelligent, and so articulate, that the “mainstream” media and medical authorities obviously fear him and his message, and they are doing everything in their power to suppress him.

This video (below) he did with Spiro Skouras, for example, was immediately removed from YouTube, although Spiro’s other videos remain for the most part (for now).

