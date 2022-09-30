Zelensky’s nuclear games

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russian president announced a partial mobilization and warned Moscow will be ready to use “various weapons of destruction” to protect its territory amid threats from the West.

However¸ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he did not believe the world would allow Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons and vowed to press on with “liberating” Ukrainian territory.

“We will act according to our plans step by step. I’m sure we will liberate our territory,” he said.

It seems that Ukrainian President assumes that his country will someday be able to deploy and use nuclear weapons as a way to defend itself.

However, if Ukraine acquires weapons of mass destruction, the situation in the world and in Europe will drastically change.

Nuclear war – along with climate change and pandemics — represents one of the existential threats facing humanity. The very future of our species could be ended in the event of a full-scale nuclear war.

Given the stakes, it is absolutely essential to prevent an all-out nuclear conflict. Moreover, because a limited nuclear exchange between superpowers has the potential to escalate into all-out war, the avoidance of even a limited exchange must be a major priority.

