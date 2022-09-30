Osama Bin Laden WAS NOT Responsible for 9/11

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

One great myth in American society is that Osama Bin Laden was responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks. No hard evidence was ever presented and the US Justice Department never indicted him for the attacks. A Kuwaiti was blamed for the 9/11 attacks and remains in prison without trial over 20 years later. Osama Bin Laden was quickly blamed for 9-11 to discourage investigations as to who was really responsible. Hard evidence later emerged that high level officials in the government of Saudi Arabia funded the 9/11 attacks. They were allied with Israel and the Bush family who openly discussed the need for a “Pearl Harbor event” to declare a war on terror and conquer seven Muslim nations in five years.

“Bin Laden says he wasn’t behind attacks”; CNN; September 17, 2001; https://edition.cnn.com/2001/US/09/16…

“The CIA’s Mop-Up Man: L.A. Times Reporter Cleared Stories with Agency Before Publication”; Ken Silverstein; The Intercept; September 4, 2014; https://theintercept.com/2014/09/04/f…

Senator Bob Graham’s full 2011 interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gvs11…

“The Declassified 28 Pages”; Brian McGlinchey; 28pages.org; https://28pages.org/the-declassified-…

