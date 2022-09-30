Russia to fight to defend its territorial integrity

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region.

President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, escalating his seven-month war and taking it into an unpredictable new phase.

Moscow is declaring Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, largely or partly occupied by Russian or Russian-backed forces, to be part of Russia.

Asked by reporters if an attack by Ukraine on the territories Russia is claiming as its land would be considered an attack on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It would not be anything else.”

Putin said last week he was willing to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”.

Russia is moving to annex the regions after holding what it called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the hastily organised votes breached international law and were coercive and wholly unrepresentative.

The exact details of Russia’s annexation are unclear but it appears that Russia is laying claim to about 109,000 sq km (42,000 sq miles) of Ukrainian territory, or about 18%, in addition to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

If Russia could establish control over the whole area it claims, Putin would have annexed around 136,000 sq km or more than 22% of Ukraine, whose borders Russia recognised in a treaty after the fall of the Soviet Union.

