Zelensky Prepares General Mobilisation as Counteroffensive Fails; “Only 8 Ukr Pilots” Can Train F16s; BRICS, Global South Reject West Ukr ‘Peace Plan’ in Jeddah

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Zelensky Prepares General Mobilisation as Counteroffensive Fails; “Only 8 Ukr Pilots” Can Train F16s; BRICS, Global South Reject West Ukr ‘Peace Plan’ in Jeddah
Alexander Mercouris

