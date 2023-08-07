How Fascism Took Control in the U.S.-&-Allied Countries

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

It was done by deceit. An excellent example of this is America’s Barack Obama.

U.S. President Obama did more for U.S. armaments firms (whose sole or main market is U.S.-&-allied Governments) than any other U.S. President in recent decades. He ran the coup in Ukraine in February 2014 that turned Ukraine’s government from being neutralist to being rabidly anti-Russia so that America would become enabled ultimately to place its nuclear missiles only 317 miles away from The Kremlin for a blitz annihilation within just five minutes. That led to massive new arms-purchases by NATO countries. Obama also illegally tried but failed to overthrow the very-popular-among-Syrians leader of Syria and so invaded that country and destroyed it. He did the same to Libya, but was more successful at it.

And, being a fascist who served his country’s billionaires instead of its public, he secretly told Wall Street’s top banksters, on 27 March 2009, My administration is the only thing between you and the pitchforks. You guys have an acute public-relations problem that’s turning into a political problem. And I want to help. But you need to show that you get that this is a crisis and that everyone has to make some sacrifices. I’m not out there to go after you. I’m protecting you. But if I’m going to shield you from public and congressional anger, you have to give me something to work with on these issues of compensation.

By analogizing these billionaires to poor Blacks in former times who had been chased with pitchforks and lynched by bigot-gangs, Obama turned both ethics and history upside-down. America’s super-rich had much to thank him for.

On 21 April 20134, I headlined “Is The Obama Administration the Most Corrupt in U.S. History?”. Then, on 24 January 2014, I headlined “Why Won’t Obama Go After Criminal Bankers?”.

He had the worst record on governmental whistleblowers of any U.S. President ever. On 15 April 2013, Marcy Wheeler headlined “War on Whistleblowers: How the Obama Administration Destroyed Thomas Drake For Exposing Government Waste”; then, on 16 March 2015, Spencer Ackerman and Ed Pilkington headlined “Obama’s war on whistleblowers leaves administration insiders unscathed”.

Obama was hugely rewarded: the world’s most-admired person!

In 2009, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his rhetoric.

On 26 July 2023, America’s National Public Radio propaganda operation headlined “Nobel Peace Prize Winners Say Ukraine Needs More Weapons to Prevail Against Russia”, and reported Michelle Keleman’s interviews of the three intensely anti-Russian pro-Ukrainian ‘peace activists’ who had won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, and they all were urging the U.S.-and-allied Governments to send more, and more lethal, weapons to Ukraine, in order to defeat Russia so as to establish ‘peace’ there, in the land that the 2009 Nobel-Peace-Prize winner Obama had actually destroyed, and that his V.P. Biden now is President destroying even more.

But all U.S. Presidents in recent decades have likewise been fascists, and so too are all of the leaders of U.S.-allied Governments.

Unlike during the times of Mussolini and Hitler, when they were openly and boldly bragging about their supremacism, today’s liberal fascists lie about it and pretend to be pro-democracy.

Fascists took control by adding hypocrisy to their other, and older, lies. This is how they decimated the political left — by pretending to care about, and to have sympathy for, leftist issues.

So: all that remains now is conservative fascism versus liberal fascism. BOTH sides serve only the super-rich.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report