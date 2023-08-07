The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Bidenomics downgrade, from AAA to AA+
The Duran: Episode 1663
“Media is their biggest asset”, and who owns the media, JEWS, 90+% OF IT !!
Of course you won’t never even mention it …