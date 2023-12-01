Zelensky Admits Counteroffensive Defeat, Hints Mobilisation; Shoigu Ukr Lost 125K Troops 6 months

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Zelensky Admits Counteroffensive Defeat, Rejects Talks, Hints Mobilisation, Zaluzhny Sacking; Shoigu Ukr Lost 125K Troops 6 months
Topic 1042
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.