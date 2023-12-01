in Latest, Video

Blinken, Israel needs a plan. Bulgaria blocks Zakharova. Ukraine on defense. THE PUTIN winning. U/1

13 Views 37 Votes 5 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

37 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
December 2, 2023

Israel is a criminal cartel. The entire country is guilty of war crimes. 85% of the population supports the genocide of the Palestinians. If collective punishment was ever justified, it is definitely justified in Israel. Were Israel to be destroyed in a missile attack, it would be well deserved.

2
Reply
penrose
penrose
December 2, 2023

Re: “Bulgaria blocks Zakharova.”
How dumb is that. I love that woman. Is there a Zakharova fan club I can join? 🙂

4
Reply
Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
December 2, 2023

Wow, Alex! Talk about being full of that Friday feeling in your video! I’ve never heard you laugh and joke so much. Whatever has made you so happy, I wish you more of it.
The nerve of that Baerbock woman to make a comment about Lavrov not listening to her speech. Has she forgotten all the times, in the past two years, that ALL the delegates, at various international conferences/meetings, have got up and pointedly walked out on Lavrov and other Russians when they got up to make a speech? Stupid woman.

6
Reply
David Rennie
David Rennie
December 2, 2023

The General Lee is the last thing I would expect to see in Athens!

0
Reply
David Rennie
David Rennie
December 2, 2023

Ursula’s mind is in tatters.

1
Reply

Putin says Russian history is continuous. Hints at Ukraine endpoint

Zelensky Admits Counteroffensive Defeat, Hints Mobilisation; Shoigu Ukr Lost 125K Troops 6 months