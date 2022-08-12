in Latest, Video

Zaporozhye demilitarised zone, freeze conflict. Baltics gone mad. Scholz, take the turbine. Update 1

568 Views 20 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Zaporozhye demilitarised zone, freeze conflict. Baltics gone mad. Scholz, take the turbine. Update 1
Topic 654

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

20 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

EU prepares sanctions package aimed at banning Russian travel to EU member states

It’s not climate change, it’s weather warfare.