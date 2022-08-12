The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU prepares sanctions package aimed at banning Russian travel to EU member states
Duran: Episode 1354
Since we are now seeing the wefians telling that the elite has to prepare to an “angrier populace”, it became very clear to me that they are the ones pushing the very real end of Europe. It is impossible, by now, to advocate the myth of incompetence and say that these folks do not know that such measures affect the european peoples much more than the ruskies. The proof is that the peoples in europe are very angry with those alleged leaders in each and every turn of their road to cut off Russia, showing that is impossible that the… Read more »