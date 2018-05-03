“Your delicious wife,” Macron tells Aussie PM (VIDEO)

Emmanuel Macron raised eyebrows when calling Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wife “delicious” during a visit to Sydney.

Drawing the press conference to a close, Macron moved to thank Turnbull and his wife, Lucy, for their hospitality during the visit.

“I want to thank you for your welcome, thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome,” Macron said.

“For the perfect organisation of this trip, thanks to you and Lucy, thank you very much, Mr Prime Minister.”

