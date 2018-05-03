Iran ordered to pay BILLIONS to 9/11 victims, even though terrorists were Saudi nationals

A major story broke that a US federal judge in New York is ordering Iran to pay billions in damages to the families of 9-11 victims, even though the official US report declared Iran did not play a direct role in the attacks.

The 9/11 Commission Report, was the official US Government report, made at the request of then-President Bush and Congress, to determine the guilty parties involved in the execution of 9-11. The report definitively stated, on page 172, that:

…we have seen no evidence that any foreign government – or foreign government official – supplied any funding.

As a result, Iran was not found directly responsible for 9-11, nor was any government – this is not a defense of Iran but a direct quote from an official US Government document. Still, according to Middle East Eye’s report, republished by ZeroHedge, The US Federal Judge found Iran to be:

…liable to more than 1,000 “parents, spouses, siblings and children” involved in the lawsuit. Daniels said the payment amounts to $12.5m per spouse, $8.5m per parent, $8.5m per child and $4.25m for each sibling, according to the ABC report. The lawsuit claims that Iran provided technical assistance, training and planning to the al-Qaeda operatives that conducted the attacks.

By claiming that Iran assisted and trained the terrorists who conducted the attacks, this would directly contradict the finding of the 9-11 report. Middle East Eye continues:

The lawsuit is linked to a case filed against Saudi Arabia, which families of 9/11 victims say provided direct support for the attackers. The cases are based on the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (Jasta), a 2016 law that provides an exemption to the legal principle of sovereign immunity, allowing families of the victims to take foreign governments to court. The families point to the fact that the majority of the hijackers were Saudi citizens, and claim that Saudi officials and institutions “aided and abetted” the attackers in the years leading up to the 9/11 attacks, according to court documents. The Saudi government has long denied involvement in the attacks…Riyadh and its Gulf allies had strongly opposed Jasta…Critics of the law say it is politically motivated and an infringement on the sovereignty of foreign nations.

Perhaps the most dangerous implication of the lawsuit the lack of a binding mechanism to force Iran to pay, therefore making the judgment symbolic. If Iran was guilty, this would be a different matter, but there is no evidence proving this, which can only lead to one conclusion.

The Symbolic March to War on Iran Begins

Even if the finding of the lawsuit is symbolic, symbols are powerful, among the most powerful things Man can create, even as the post-modern man forgets this. The deep state has long desired a war with Iran, and this could be the beginning of their justification. Based on this lawsuit, we could potentially see the deep state go as far as to declare “Iran did 9-11” either symbolically, or literally.

Saudi Arabia is often considered an ideological “arch-nemesis” of Iran, and this turn of events highly benefits Saudi Arabia. It is a well-known fact that 15 out of the 19 hijackers on 9-11 were Saudi Arabian nationals, 2 out of 19 were from the United Arab Emirates, 1 out of 19 was from Egypt, and the final 1 out of 19 was from Lebanon.

That leaves the number of Iranian hijackers at 0 of 19…none of the 9-11 terrorists were Iranian nationals. That did not stop a US Judge from declaring Iran should pay the victims, and why would it. President Bush declared “We’ve had no evidence that Saddam Hussein was involved” with 9-11, but that did not change the invasion or the accountability.

Despite the fact that 15 out of the 19 terrorists were Saudi nationals, the United States and Israel are effective allies in the Middle East, as they all strongly oppose Iran, Syria, and to a lesser extent Russia (by association).

In this photo, President Trump stands side-by-side with the Saudi Arabian King, by all accounts a brutal dictator ruling over a country where decapitation for witchcraft is still a thing, and the Egyptian President. As someone who is an advocate for peace and diplomacy, I always enjoy seeing world leaders talking instead of fighting.

It does, however, tell a strange tale that the US can make threats against Iran, while standing next to the leaders of two nations whose nationals committed the deadliest Islamic terrorist attack on US soil. Moreover, as we have seen in Syria, Al-Quadi, ISIS, and Saudi Arabia are Sunni, whereas Iran is Shiite. That still does not stop Trump from selling weapons to Saudi Arabia as well as the United Arab Emarites, (another country which produced a 9-11 radical) who are in the middle of a brutal war against Yemen and Shiite Yemanese factions backed by…guess who…Iran. Trumps Immigration ban also had no effect on Saudi Arabia or the UAE, but it did effect…once again Syria…and Iran.

Passing the blame for 9-11 off on Iran is a huge win for the military industrial complex, who would prefer to continue selling arms to countries which consistently produce terrorists. It’s a major insult to 9-11 victims as well. Above all, the Deep State wants to get the American people ready to accept more war, as usual. It does not matter what the facts are, because sadly, most people are ignorant of them.

All the casual armchair warriors back home, who are more informed about Hollywood gossip than geopolitics only need to here two words: Iran…9-11.

At that point, for many, all the evidence will already be obvious. Iran did it, when’s the next war, and what’s for dinner. Another major concern for those who don’t want more war, is if the new narrative will become: Iran did it…how far of a stretch is it to go from Iran, to Iran’s allies did it…for example, Syria. Sadly, for the Warmongers, nothing is too far a stretch for war.

