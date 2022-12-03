Yet Another Race Grifter Exposed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The recent supposedly so controversial incident involving Lady Susan Hussey which led to her resignation from the Royal household has resulted in the usual hysteria from the usual suspects, but a large number of discerning individuals have exposed it as a storm in a tea cup.

Briefly, for those not in the loop, the 83 year old Lady Susan was a lady-in-waiting to the Queen and is also the godmother of Prince William. At a recent Buckingham Palace reception she met a woman dressed in what appeared to be traditional African garb so asked her a natural question, where was she from?

The woman concerned goes by the name Ngozi Fulani and was born in Britain.

It remains to be seen if the conversation transcript which Mrs Fulani has published has anything in common with the actual conversation but it led to the resignation of Lady Susan. Disappointing as that was, it was even more disappointing that the Royal Family chose not to stand behind her.

Mrs Fulani has since appeared on television whining about something called racism and claiming she was abused. Asking a woman where she is from is abuse?

So who is this woman? She is the founder of a charity called Sistah Space. The deliberate misspelling of sister is an Americanism, specifically hood slang, something with which AK Nation is very familiar.

According to its website, Sistah Space is about “SUPPORTING AFRICAN & CARIBBEAN HERITAGE WOMEN AFFECTED BY DOMESTIC & SEXUAL ABUSE” which is a laudable goal, but it comes with a certain amount of baggage. This baggage was exposed by Nigel Farage on GB News who said the Lady Susan affair was a put up job. He read out a statement of Mrs Fulani in which she claimed Meghan Markle was a “survivor” of domestic abuse from her in-laws.

Seriously?

Farage said too that Sistah Space had been partly funded by Black Lives Matter. The organisation’s accounts are available on the Charity Commission website; the accounts for the period ending March 31, 2021 – the last available- are signed by her. There are no details of donors, but Sistah Space is a very small charity so it is unlikely to be a large sum, especially when one considers how much money Patrisse Cullors and her gang shelled out for properties in California and Canada.

Nigel Farage goes on to claim that she planned this from the beginning.

Another critic claimed Fulani is an outright fraud; her parents are from Barbados and her real name is Marlene Headley! Names can be complicated, especially women’s surnames; back in 2002 she was known as Ngozi Headley-Fulani and identified by The Independent as a mother of four. No big deal.

The final word though must go to YouTuber Leilani of Barbados who by December 2 had made a fistful of videos about this non-incident.

It remains to be seen if this unwarranted attack on Lady Susan was part of an orchestrated plot, probably not, but it is being used as a further attack on the Monarchy now that its greatest figurehead is no more.

This abuse is the tiniest of microaggressions, a concept that is too silly to discuss. It is also a classic example of the extreme lengths to which some people will go to be offended. This includes women, homosexuals, the disabled, and anyone who isn’t white. This at a time when white Britons are now a minority in many of England’s major cities.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report