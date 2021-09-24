Yemen Ansarullah roll into al Bayda, Victorious

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
“kingdom” of Saudi Arabia = really just a tribe of militant extremists. KSA produces only three things: oil, petro $ and takfiri terror. Yemen video: ansarullah victory al Bayda, fighters show Saudi-supported daech ISY former presence there. (not AQAP) pic.twitter.com/OoW1cUctJi
Ansarullah fighters enter al Bayda Yemen having defeated Saudi Arabia terror proxies in that region despite heavy Saudi air strikes. al Bayda KSA defeat pressures KSA proxies in Marib.
