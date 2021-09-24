Bogus Green Pass to politicians, show characters, sportsmen and entrepreneurs: investigated doctor of the wealthier Rome 

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Politicians, celebrities, athletes and entrepreneurs without vaccine, but with Green pass (fake). At their disposal, a general practitioner from his office in the heart of the capital, according to investigators, would have made false vaccination certifications, perhaps in exchange for money and favors. The top-secret investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office of Rome shakes the Rome well. The study and the home of the “doctor of VIPs” yesterday morning were searched at the behest of Roman magistrates. In the list of patients of the professional, investigated for forgery, there would be a hundred people. At the moment there is strict confidentiality by the investigators, who are trying to verify the ways in which the false statements have arrived, so that the doctor has not even been reported yet to the Asl Roma 1 or to the Order of Physicians

According to reconstructions, the professional would have exploited some small flaws in the so-called “system t.s.”, which stands for “health card system”. General practitioners are authorized to enter in this database attestations relating to their patients (or residents in the territory of the Asl of competence) about the presence of obstructive diseases that prevent the administration of the vaccine, the recovery from infection by Covid-19 or even the vaccination in a foreign country (such as the United States, Israel or United Arab Emirates). But the relevant certification need not be attached. In this way, the computer system of the Ministry of Health automatically provides the green pass. Asl Roma 1 sources explain that the “flaw” had already been pointed out to the competent authorities. The investigation, as we learn, would have originated from an anonymous report.

